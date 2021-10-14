How Will Small Businesses Adapt to Vaccine Passports?

Andrew Lisa
·6 min read
Goodboy Picture Company / Getty Images
Goodboy Picture Company / Getty Images

Small businesses have been the proving grounds — and the battlegrounds — for COVID countermeasures like shutdowns and mask mandates from the very beginning. Now, the hot-button subject of the moment is vaccine passports.

Unlike the paper proof-of-vaccination cards that you received when you got your shot, vaccine passports are digital records that are more secure, more reliable, and more universally recognized.

So what do America’s entrepreneurs need to know and what do they have to do in order to adapt and survive? GOBankingRates asked the experts and business owners themselves about what to expect in this new stage of the pandemic.

Same as Always, Nothing is Consistent — Except Familiar Political Divisions

Like the mask mandates and shutdowns that came before, your experience with vaccine passports will be determined by where you live. In March, Vox reported that President Biden declared there would be no central passport database and that he was leaving the issue up to the states and private businesses. The president later signed an executive order mandating employee vaccination for businesses with more than 100 workers.

Some states — like Democrat-led New Jersey, New York, and California — have created vaccine passport programs. Others have gone the other way and banned proof of vaccination requirements. Most controversially, Republican-led Florida, Montana, and Texas applied their statewide bans to all entities — including private businesses.

This hodgepodge of inconsistency puts business owners with operations in multiple states in a tough spot.

“For us, it’s a precarious situation,” said Charlie McKenna, founder and chef of Lillie’s Q, which has restaurants in Chicago and Florida. “Florida is not allowing vaccine passport requirements and is already cracking down on businesses for having them. Chicago is still in limbo and may eventually require proof of vaccination to eat in restaurants. We really just have to follow the regulations and hope our customers understand that we’re doing everything we can to provide a safe environment that also lets them enjoy themselves. It’s not an easy situation because things can change at the drop of a hat. It just makes it really hard to plan ahead.”

Either Way, Business Owners Can’t Possibly Please Everyone

Chaz Wyland, founder of SnowmobileHow, believes that businesses can use vaccine passport requirements to their advantage by giving leery customers a sense of security.

“On the flip side, requiring a vaccine passport can also turn potential customers away who don’t have the vaccine,” said Wyland. “Really, it’s a difficult time for business owners to adapt and accommodate all of the changing rules and regulations.”

Much of that difficulty can be traced to the highly charged and highly emotional political polarization that has defined the pandemic from the outset.

“Vaccines have already become so political that small businesses will have to make the choice of losing money or not enforcing vaccine passports, especially in conservative and rural areas,” said Matthew Mundt, CEO of Hug Sleep. “It’s unfortunate that this is the case, as small businesses should be able to feel safe and have pleasant interactions with their customers when providing their services.”

Most businesses will almost certainly alienate some percentage of their customer base, whichever side they choose — presuming that they live in a state where businesses actually have a choice.

“When it comes to adapting and surviving in difficult times such as these, it’s imperative for business owners to understand that you are not going to please everyone,” said Angelique Rewers, CEO and founder of BoldHaus.

Enforcing Mandates is Always Difficult — and Can Be Dangerous

The virus is one danger, but another is the harassment, intimidation, and in some cases, violent assaults that so many employees have faced in trying to enforce mask mandates and proof of vaccination requirements.

“Management will have to consider how to enforce them, perhaps by hiring more security in some cases,” said Brittany Kaiser, chair of the board of Gryphon Digital Mining. “There is always a threat that some customers will not want to comply or grow angry as a result of being asked to show a vaccine passport.”

Business owners will have to adjust and adapt — but they’ll also have to stick to their guns.

“As policies continue to evolve and change, the best strategy business owners can implement is to continue with the safety protocols recommended by health and safety experts, and communicate these to employees and to customers via social channels and posted information,” said Rewers. “Your job as the owner is to focus on serving your customers and keeping customers and employees safe. Stand behind your decisions and your employees 100% right now, and know it’s OK to say goodbye to clients who are abusive in any way. For employees, this is psychological safety as much as it is physical safety.”

Traveling For Business? Know What the Rules Are When You Land

For entrepreneurs who travel, it’s their responsibility to know the legal regulations and political climate of the state or region they’re visiting.

“As a small business owner who travels from time to time, adapting to the vaccine passports is just the new normal,” said Lisamarie Monaco, a national independent life insurance agent with PinnacleQuote Life Insurance Specialists. “In order for us to grow as a business, we have to decide that these are indeed the times we are living in. For the business owner who travels, in order to adapt to the vaccine passports, you should make all necessary arrangements ahead of your travel time. Call hotels, businesses, and even restaurants and ask what their requirements are.”

Since the rules and cultural norms change from place to place, the best bet is to adopt a when-in-Rome attitude when you leave your comfort zone.

“Go with the flow,” Monaco said. “If there are states, countries, and establishments that have guidelines in place, whether you agree or not, just go with the flow and accept what is.”

Your Customers Are as Confused as You Are — Communication is Key

Businesses serve themselves, their employees and their customers by being open, honest, and available.

“The best way small businesses can combat that confusion is to robustly and frequently communicate with their customers, keeping them informed,” said Yuvi Alpert, founder, creative director, and CEO of Noémie, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand. “Businesses that make themselves more available to answer questions and address concerns will be less impacted by these vaccine passport mandates. As time goes by, the public will become more comfortable with these requirements and businesses will most likely see an increase in customers. People always strive for equilibrium, meaning that their desire to get back to ‘normal’ is greater than their hesitancy to overcome any potential roadblocks.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 14, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Will Small Businesses Adapt to Vaccine Passports?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jacqueline McArthur Is The Independent Director of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) And They Just Picked Up 164% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Qube Holdings Limited ( ASX:QUB ) Independent...

  • Ripple joins forces with the Digital Pound Foundation

    Ripple, the financial technology company best known for the cryptocurrency XRP, will oversee the development of the digital British pound in an effort to launch a digital currency within the United Kingdom.

  • Aluminum Makers Sound the Alarm About U.S. Magnesium Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a widening scarcity of essential raw materials for aluminum used to make automobiles and building supplies that threatens to worsen a supply squeeze that already has pushed U.S. prices close to all-time highs. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowMatalco Inc., the largest U.S. producer of alumi

  • Netflix's Dave Chappelle controversy clouds 'Squid Game' success

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the highs and lows at Netflix as the company gears up to report Q3 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Woman sues Dunkin' store owner over alleged humiliating coffee spill

    The suit says the "scalding" hot coffee spilled onto her in a car in the drive-thru of a Brockton, Massachusetts location – and that what happened next made matters worse.

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a choppy session on Wednesday, a return to $0.000030 levels would be needed to support a breakout.

  • Runner Mary Cain says former Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar weight-shamed her and told her that her 'breasts and bottom were too big'

    Cain is suing Salazar and Nike for $20 million, claiming she was emotionally abused while training at the Nike Oregon Project.

  • New CMO, new strategy for Red Hat: How newest C-level exec wants to shake things up

    As Red Hat works to bring hybrid cloud computing to the masses, it’s promoting one of its own to lead the battle strategy when it comes to branding.

  • United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

    A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.T

  • The 'Great Resignation' Is Finally Getting Companies to Take Burnout Seriously. Is It Enough?

    Toward the end of last year, Anthony Klotz, a professor of business administration at Texas A&M University who studies workplace resignations, realized that a lot of people were about to quit their jobs. A record 42.1 million Americans quit a job in 2019, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, but that rate dropped off during the pandemic-addled year of 2020. Every month from April to August 2021, at least 2.5% of the American workforce quit their jobs.

  • Dutch warn against global decoupling in European Chips Act

    The European Union should not decouple from the global semiconductor supply chain in its efforts to create a European chipmaking ecosystem and be self-sufficient, the Netherlands warned this week. Global supply chains, a business model that has proven popular for the past 30 years, have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading governments around the world to consider bringing manufacturing operations closer to home. The European Commission, the EU executive, in September proposed a European Chips Act covering research and production capacity, prompted by the chip shortage that has disrupted the auto industry, medical devices makers and telecoms providers.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Indonesia Plans to Stop All Crude Palm Oil Exports Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of crude palm oil, plans to stop exporting the raw commodity eventually, shipping refined products instead.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aires“At some point, we must stop exports of crude palm oil, it should

  • Why Literally Millions of Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

    "Workers are burned out. They're fed up. They're fried."

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'

    A campaign calling on workers at Chinese tech companies and other high-profile firms to log their working hours on a public internet page has gone viral, in the latest backlash against a culture of overtime. Organised by four anonymous creators who described themselves as recent graduates, the "Worker Lives Matter" campaign calls on employees at tech firms to enter their company name, position, and working hours in a spreadsheet posted on GitHub. As of Thursday morning, more than 4,000 people who said they worked at tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and ByteDance had registered their data.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.