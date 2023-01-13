Small businesses to benefit from masterclasses in Doncaster

People running small businesses in Doncaster can sign up for five free advice classes

Small business owners worried about the cost of living crisis have been offered a series of free masterclasses by a South Yorkshire Council.

Doncaster Council said it would offer expert advice on improving productivity, managing finances and upskilling workforces.

A spokesperson for the council said recent years had been "tough on small, local businesses".

Councillor Glyn Jones advised all local businesses to take up the offer.

Mr Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, said: "It is fantastic that our local businesses are being given the opportunity to benefit from these sessions, all delivered by business advisers that have years of experience across a range of sectors.

"I would encourage all Doncaster businesses to attend at least one if not all of the masterclasses on offer".

The five free classes - which begin at the end of January and continue through February - come in the wake of the current cost-of-living crisis, stagnating economy and previous Covid-19 lockdowns which have put a strain on many trying to build or maintain businesses.

Business advisors would be in attendance at the classes and would offer support during the sessions or following them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Meanwhile business groups are expecting government help with their energy bills to be halved after March, when the existing package of support expires.

Heavy energy users will get support close to current levels.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told business groups on 4 January that the support would be at a "lower level" to protect the public finances from volatile energy markets.

A spokesperson for the City of Doncaster Council said: "If you are a local business wanting to succeed and grow, then these masterclasses are for you."

