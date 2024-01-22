Small businesses boom as Ravens advance AFC Championship

As the flock takes in Saturday's big win, Baltimore businesses are preparing for the Ravens to host the AFC Championship game. A winning season means Ravens merchandise is flying off the shelf, and with the championship set for next weekend, stores are expecting sales to skyrocket. Jeffrey Catzen, who has owned Baltimore Sports and Novelty in Owings Mills for more than two decades, was one of tens of thousands at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, cheering on the Ravens to a postseason win. The next day, when he went to open up shop, the flock was already there.

