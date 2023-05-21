Small businesses could be required to accept cash under new bill

Small businesses in North Carolina could be required to accept cash under a new bill.

The bill, called the Cash Commitment Act, would ban extra charges to customers who pay with cash.

Some representatives believe not accepting cash discriminates against people without bank accounts.

If approved, businesses that violate the bill would face fines.

The bill is now in a Senate committee.

