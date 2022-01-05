Small businesses growing more optimistic, survey finds

Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues are undermining the economy, but midsize and small businesses are still hopeful about the new year.

The big picture: 83% of midsize businesses and 71% of small businesses “are optimistic about their own performance in 2022,” according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey out today. That’s up from 77% and 63% at the dawn of 2021, respectively.

To compete with larger, well-resourced companies, smaller employers are finding ways to boost wages and benefits.

61% of small businesses are poised to offer health insurance in 2022, up from 52% in 2021, says JPMorgan.

What they’re saying: “Those are the kind of things they realized they had to do to retain workers and keep them,” JPMorgan economist Jim Glassman tells Axios.

