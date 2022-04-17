Small businesses hire most people in America and Florida businesses need support

Florida Times-Union Editorial Board
·3 min read

The coronavirus continues to be a gamechanger for many small businesses throughout the country, including those in Florida. When the pandemic hit two years ago, small businesses were faced with challenges never seen before.

While businesses of all sizes have faced recessions before — including 2008 — the pandemic brought on unusual challenges not faced in other market downturns, from mask mandates to supply-chain disruptions.

Those that were able to pivot were often able to survive. And believe it or not, some even thrived more than ever — often because they were in industries that happen to fit with broader changes in America, such as landscaping, as people are spending more time at home now.

Small businesses are the backbone of America. They hire more people than major businesses in corporate America. And because they’re small, they’re more nimble and are generally able to pivot more quickly when things go awry.

The latest statistics show that there are 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S., which account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, according to the Small Business Administration.

On March 30, the Florida Pulse explored the importance of supporting small businesses. Opinion editors throughout USA TODAY Network-Florida have coordinated the monthly video event for nearly two years, which covers a variety of topics ranging from the Surfside condo collapse to wrongful convictions.

Small business owners are different than people who work for large companies. They often have to do it all. Sometimes that means doing everything from marketing and keeping the books, from opening in the morning and closing in the evening. They know the importance of pleasing customers because without customers there is no business. That’s a tall order.

And while major companies found ways to access government loans and grants soon after the pandemic, small businesses were scrambling. Major corporations were able to seek outside help from consulting firms. Most small businesses didn't know how to easily access similar resources, especially in the first year of the pandemic.

Bill Spinner, a commercial builder and developer in Jacksonville who works with a lot of small businesses, firmly believes that cities in Florida and throughout the country could do a much better job of helping new start-up businesses, instead of hindering them.

“The big difference in my opinion is that large companies have the infrastructure to handle the regulations that are a real cost to doing business for small businesses,” said Spinnner, president of Spinner Construction and Green Industrial. “That’s why our local city and county should bend over backwards for small businesses instead of regulating them so much. It’s a huge hurdle. They put more people out of business at the beginning of the process.

“Government regulations prevent dreams from becoming a reality for a large percentage of people considering starting small business. Bureaucrats at the local and state level should streamline the process and welcome and respect small business owners. They’re good for the economy and help people in corporate America who are considering entrepreneurship to go after their dreams. It takes longer to pull a building permit than it does to build a building. That’s a problem,” he said.

Nancy Allen, president of the Women's Development Council of Florida, works with women-owned businesses to help them access corporate and federal contracts. She was among "The Florida Pulse" panelists who talked about how small businesses are navigating challenges. But despite witnessing so many businesses struggle in the last couple of years, what impressed her most she said is getting an up-close view of resiliency, innovation and creativity despite challenges.

Help is available. Small business owners should reach out to organizations like the Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Administration and their local chambers of commerce.

— The Florida Times-Union Editorial Board

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Editorial: Small businesses hire most people in US, need more support

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama's Wave of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Could Have National Consequences

    Katie doesn’t want to leave Alabama. On April 8, Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed a law banning doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to young people—care that trans youth like Katie rely on. The law includes an unusual provision causing it to go into effect in 30 days, meaning that come May 8, Katie’s doctors will no longer legally be allowed to continue her medical care.

  • Restaurant owners face uphill struggle as customers cut back on food spending amid soaring inflation

    One Texas restaurant owner said inflation has been challenging as she's noticed her customers become more "price-conscious."

  • Employee’s unwanted birthday party nets him $450,000 after lawsuit against KY company

    He told his Kentucky company he did not want a birthday celebration, but they arranged one anyway.

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Setback in a Fierce Battle

    Tesla CEO is sued by shareholders of the electric vehicle maker who claim to have been penalized by some of his actions.

  • How to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

    Retirement often ends up costing more money than seniors anticipate. Because of this, there's been an uptick in seniors going back to work after retiring and calling it quits. As of 2019, 40% of workers aged 65 and older had previously retired at some point, according to data from Rand Corporation.

  • Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

    A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebrity entrepreneur from his "public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative regarding" his 2018 tweets.

  • Putin’s Ruble Standoff With Europe Risks De Facto Gas Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union and Russia are at risk of triggering a de facto embargo on Russian gas after the bloc’s lawyers drafted a preliminary finding that the mechanism President Vladimir Putin is demanding for payment in rubles would violate EU sanctions.Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceHousing Market Fev

  • Single mom sues coding boot camp over job placement rates

    A single mom who signed up for a $30,000 income-share agreement at a for-profit coding bootcamp has filed a lawsuit in California, alleging she entered the agreement under “false pretenses.”

  • Microaggressions, diversity, and career advancement: Why Black workers are joining the Great Resignation

    Black workers are leaving their jobs in droves—here’s why.

  • An anonymous social network that lets you complain about your job is exploding in popularity during return to office and The Great Resignation

    Blind is an anonymous network for employees seeking career advice and camaraderie, and it’s only growing.

  • American Airlines sued by its pilots' union over training dispute

    The Allied Pilots Association filed a lawsuit on Thursday, alleging American Airlines breached collective-bargaining rules.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico's electricity law?

    Mexico’s Congress is set to vote on a constitutional reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that would undo much of the market opening in electrical power carried out by his predecessor. It is unclear if López Obrador has the votes to push the reform through. Prior the 2013 energy reform, Mexico faced several problems: high electricity rates, scarce generating capacity and dirty power plants that often burned fuel oil to produce electricity.

  • U.S. natural gas is trading at an ‘insane’ price — Here’s why it just hit a nearly 14-year high

    Natural-gas futures on Thursday post a gain for the holiday-shortened week, their fifth weekly climb in a row, with prices for the fuel settling at their highest in close to 14 years.

  • How a Bear Market Can Actually Boost Your Retirement Savings

    When the stock market trends in the same direction for a prolonged period, it's generally classified as either a bull market or a bear market. A bull market occurs when stock prices continuously rise, and a bear market occurs when prices decline for an extended period. Although nobody likes seeing their retirement savings and net worth decline during bear markets, for many people, there's no need to panic and begin selling their investments.

  • 3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

    If your employer offers a 401(k), it can be a great tool for building your retirement nest egg. You can easily set up automatic deferrals from your paychecks, and thanks to the immediate tax advantages and (in many cases) the opportunity to score a company match on your contributions, these accounts can make saving for retirement relatively painless. In particular, once you've contributed enough to receive your maximum company match, many 401(k)s become a less effective way to save money.

  • AP Explains: Twitter's 'poison pill' for Elon Musk

    Twitter is trying to thwart billionaire Elon Musk's takeover attempt with a "poison pill" — a concoction that companies have been wielding against unwelcome suitors for decades. (April 15)

  • Chinese Demand Destruction Counters The Risk Of A Russian Oil Ban

    Uncertainty and volatility remain the two buzzwords in today's oil markets as the demand destruction caused by Covid lockdowns in China counter the supply risk of a Russian oil ban

  • Bam Margera settles lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and Paramount

    Bam Margera has dropped his wrongful termination lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville and Paramount Pictures.

  • What’s next for gasoline prices?

    A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    "Tech stocks" is not as accurate a descriptor for a company as it used to be because it can be hard to find a company these days that doesn't employ technology in some way to carry out its business. Airplanes, for example, are roughly 50-ton to 100-ton flying hunks of technology, while financial services companies almost exclusively rely on tech to process transactions and manage money. To help you, here are three tech stock candidates to consider for your portfolio.