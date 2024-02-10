Small businesses prepare for both Chiefs and Valentine’s celebrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas Citians are more focused on Super Bowl preps than Valentine’s Day shopping, and they’re probably not alone.

But there are small business owners all over town ready to save the day.

In Brookside, gifts that exude love for Kansas City are all the rage.

Recipe: Crunchy chicken wings 3 ways

And local small business owners have gotten into the spirit and created some really fun offerings for the upcoming holiday.

Makers have created presents for sweethearts, children, and “Galentines.”

From Taylor Swift-themed sweatshirts, earrings and friendship bracelets, to Travis and Taylor candles and stir sticks, to mugs, coasters and baseball hats. If its red, white or gold, its a big seller.

The “A Store Named Stuff” owner, Sloane Simmons, says the excitement over the Kansas City Chiefs and Valentine’s Day are the perfect match-up.

“It’s the perfect storm and the world needs love,” Simmons said. “So I’m all for this it’s great. And Valentine’s Day is my sister’s and my favorite holiday we love Valentine’s Day.”

“Our top sellers are our love cap for Valentine’s Day the stitched love. We have some great bags that say love you. Some simple wonderful gifts and all of our chiefs gear.

Food, fashion and fun: Read more Great Day KC stories on FOX4

Super Bowl parties, valentines and Mardi Gras festivities all in the next 4 days. Has employees at the party warehouse in Brookside working extra hard to serve their celebrating customers. The owner has overnighted hundreds of items to her store.

And if the Chiefs win tomorrow, you’ll see the shelves stocked with red boas, beads and even red wigs for the Kansas City Super Bowl parade that would happen to fall on Valentine’s Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.