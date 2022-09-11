As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back

MAE ANDERSON
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well.

At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015.

Williams-Davis says she has lost nearly half of her regular customers. Some have traded down and are buying coffee for $1 at the McDonald’s or bodega on either side of the café instead of paying the $3 she charges.

“If (customers) can get it for a dollar for not that notable of a difference, they’re going next door.”

One customer who had been coming in for years stopped in to tell Williams-Davis he bought himself a coffeemaker.

“He said I’m going to start making coffee at home, I need to budget, so I won’t be coming in here every day,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been on a goodbye campaign.”

Inflation has been rising at nearly the fastest pace in 40 years, driven up by strong consumer spending and higher costs for food, rent, medical care, and other necessities.

On Tuesday, the government is expected to report that price increases slowed in August compared with a year ago, largely because of a steady drop in the cost of gas. Prices for other items, particularly food, are likely to keep rising quickly. Overall, economists forecast consumer prices rose 8.1% in August, compared with a year ago, down from 8.5% in July, according to data provider FactSet.

For much of the pandemic, small business customers were largely tolerant of price increases and kept on spending. But now owners say they’re seeing some pushback.

Ninety-seven percent of small business owners say inflationary pressure is the same or worse than it was three months ago, according to a survey of more than 1,500 small businesses by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. Sixty-five percent have raised prices to offset higher costs. And 38% say they’ve seen a decline in customer demand due to price increases.

Nicole Miskelley, who manages PMR, an auto and diesel repair shop in Marion, Illinois, said she has seen customers delay repairs that aren’t urgent such as scheduled maintenance or getting new tires.

At the beginning of the year, Miskelley’s labor costs rose 12% and the cost of towing cars to the shop went up due to higher gas prices. Parts are more expensive too. Last year, an air conditioner processor would cost her $200, but this year she can’t find one for under $400. So, she’s had to raise her average price for a repair by 30% to 40%.

Her customers have noticed.

“Typically, I am able to joke about how drastically different things are now and most agree with me,” she said. “On occasion, I deal with push back,” including the rare bout of yelling or cursing by a customer.

“Among a lot of my older customers, who are on restricted income like Social Security, they say they have to cut back,” she said. “They say, ‘I know I need these tires, but I need to make a couple more rounds (of Social Security) to save up.’”

She says she’s a little worried but hopes people can adjust to inflation.

“Right now , it kind of sucks because costs increased faster than I could catch up with. In time, I hope people budget better and their incomes change to reflect the economy.”

The pullback is more dramatic among consumers with less discretionary income. Walmart says its customers, who tend to have lower incomes, are spending more on food and less on other items. Small business owners are seeing much of the same.

Kim Shanahan operates the online store Gifts Fulfilled in Berlin, Maryland, which sells gift baskets and care packages and employs people with disabilities.

“Last year has been challenging to say the least,” she said. “All prices across the board have gone up.” Everything from cardboard, containers and the food that she includes in the baskets have become more expensive.

She implemented a 5% increase to cover some costs. After she raised the price of her most popular get-well gift basket called “One Tough Cookie,” from $27.50 to $28.95, sales went down, she said.

Less expensive baskets, such as those with gifts and candy that sell for $25 and under, have been the most affected, with unit sales down about 50% in 2022 compared with last year. “The whole segment of the market is gone for us,” she said.

“We are a ‘want to-’ not ‘have to-’ have item in our primary categories,” Shanahan said. “What we sort of see is people maybe buying a $50 gift dropping down to $35. And the whole lower tier aren’t even buying at all, they don’t have the discretionary funds.”

Schuyler Northstrom of Uinta Mattress, a mattress maker in Salt Lake City, Utah, says he’s raised his prices by 15% since 2020. A mattress that used to sell for $289 wholesale is now $330.

The increase doesn’t fully cover Uinta’s higher costs. Raw materials such as springs and foam have increased by 40%. But Northstrom fears that raising prices any higher could cause his customers to drop him.

“The pushback from retailers is pretty strong there,” he said. His retail partners include John Paras mattress stores and 2Brothers Mattress, both in Utah. “Sometimes we’re displaced by some of the larger guys with a lower cost product because of their volume.”

To adapt, Northstrom is redesigning the mattress to cut down on costs, and taking less profit, which isn’t sustainable in the long term, he said. He’s also focusing more on the higher end, mattresses that cost up to $1,200, which hasn’t been hit as hard.

“We’re feeling it, we’re not a necessary purchase, people buy food and gas,” he said.

—-

AP Business Writer Christopher Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Try brooms instead of gas-powered blowers as record heat scorches Oregon | Letters

    Letter writers talk about the Obama portraits, LTD disasters, and the blight of leaf blowers.

  • Queen Elizabeth II: ‘The last Christian monarch’

    At the outset of her reign, elderly men did not scruple to place heavy burdens on the milk-white shoulders of their young and lovely queen. Geoffrey Fisher, Elizabeth II’s first Archbishop of Canterbury, delivered a series of pre-coronation sermons in which he asserted the throne’s “spiritual power”. The Queen would leave Westminster Abbey after her crowning, he told a congregation in 1953, “to face for the rest of her life the demands of Christian duty in her high calling”. To the Queen herself

  • Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

    As Derek Jeter was honored at Yankees Stadium in New York City, his wife and three daughters were by his side to celebrate on the field.

  • Burger King will spend $400 million to upgrade its reputation by renovating and relocating stores as well as doubling down on ads

    The chain will invest in rebranding its reputation as a premium fast food chain over the next two years, emphasizing the Whopper and chicken sandwiches.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Even at $5B, Wolfspeed's factory will leave room to grow at CAM site and regionwide

    Semiconductor company Wolfspeed’s long-awaited confirmation Friday that it will invest $5 billion in a factory making wafers for computer chips near Siler City is not only the largest one-site industrial investment in North Carolina history, but it leaves plenty of room for more such growth not only at the Chatham Advanced Manufacturing megasite but throughout the greater Triad. The news also boosts central North Carolina’s claim to be an emerging cluster of next-wave advanced manufacturing and education for growing industries. In its announcement, the Durham-based company said it is working with N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro to collaborate on training and research leading to undergraduate and graduate credentials in the semiconductor industry.

  • Tesla Is Planning a New Business

    Tesla is getting into a new part of the battery supply chain in a bid to secure raw materials to expand battery capacity for its electric vehicles.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter’s $7.75 Million Severance Payment to Whistle-Blower Is Another Reason He’s Justified in Nixing Deal

    Elon Musk keeps finding new reasons why he believes he can back out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. In a Sept. 9 letter to Twitter, Musk’s lawyers called out the social network’s separation agreement with Peiter “Mudge” Zatko — its former head of security who was fired in January — under which […]

  • This Is the Most Important Social Security Decision You’ll Make

    Retirees should worry less about the broader state of Social Security, and more about when they should claim their benefit

  • Nike Shareholders Reject Proposal to ‘Pause’ Cotton Sourcing in China

    Shareholders sided with the company, which argued it “does not directly source cotton or raw material.”

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

    A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday. A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint.

  • OSU president: Buckeyes, Wolverines putting rivalries aside in name of 'Silicon Heartland'

    If Buckeyes and Wolverines are coming together, it must be a very big deal, Kristina M. Johnson writes of the the Midwest Semiconductor Network.

  • Senators introduce the next retirement savings proposal – the EARN Act

    The EARN Act is the latest addition to the lineup of proposals legislators have put forth to bolster retirement savings. Senators Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, and Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho, introduced the Enhancing American Retirement Act on Thursday. “Americans deserve dignified retirements after decades of hard work, and our bill is an important step forward,” Wyden said in a statement.

  • California's Minimum Wage May Rise to $22 Next Year. Is Starbucks Still a Buy?

    Did California just kill the fast-food industry in the state? Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that creates a new board to oversee and set wages and working conditions in quick-serve restaurants, and the minimum wage in California could soar as high as $22 an hour beginning next year. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the largest chains in California with over 3,000 locations representing nearly one-fifth of all of the coffee shops it operates in the U.S. Because the new law only applies to fast-food restaurants, and only those with at least 100 restaurants around the country, Starbucks could feel the impact of exorbitant labor expenses more than others.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbus canceled all of Qatar's A350 airliner orders in a rare move as the battle over paint issues continues

    Aviation giants Airbus and Qatar have been at odds for over a year after the carrier grounded over 20 A350 jets due to airworthiness concerns.

  • Southwest agrees to four-year deal with aircraft appearance technicians

    Southwest aircraft appearance technicians — the workers who clean the airplanes — with at least four years of experience would get an immediate 12% boost in pay under the tentative agreement.

  • CEO: Massive Wolfspeed factory could be just the start

    Hours after announcing a massive, $5 billion, 1,800-job manufacturing facility in Chatham County, Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe confirmed both North Carolina and New York are on the short list for yet another semiconductor plant. In an interview with the Triangle Business Journal, Lowe said the economic development spree comes down to "through the roof" demand for next-generation semiconductors, intended to power everything from electric vehicles to power grids. On Friday, the semiconductor firm announced its materials operation was coming to Chatham County, where it's expected to be the largest silicon carbide manufacturing facility in the world.