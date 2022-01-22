Small Businesses Get Relief | Free COVID-19 Tests | Missing Woman

Eric DeGrechie
·1 min read

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Buffalo Grove and beyond.

Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

Buffalo Grove Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.

Snowfall Trail, Parading Geese And Winter Rainstorm: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Buffalo Grove Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories