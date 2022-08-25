Small Businesses Share Their Experience With Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
·4 min read

In 2021, Amazon committed $150 million over four years to empower Black entrepreneurs through the launch of the Black Business Accelerator (BBA).

Over the last year, BBA has provided access to financial assistance, strategic business education and coaching, and marketing and advertising support to help Black business owners grow their businesses and maximize the opportunities of selling in Amazon’s store.

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Black Business Accelerator, we checked in with some of the participants, according to a release on Amazon.com. Learn what the small business owners had to say about how BBA has helped drive their businesses:

Lillie’s of Charleston – Charleston, S.C.

(Image: Tracey T. Richardson, co-founder and CEO, Lillie’s of Charleston / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)
(Image: Tracey T. Richardson, co-founder and CEO, Lillie’s of Charleston / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)

“The ability to participate in Amazon’s first Black Business Accelerator cohort has been a tremendous boost to our business, and we’ve enjoyed a variety of press and celebrity exposure,” said Tracey T. Richardson, co-founder and CEO of Lillie’s of Charleston, an authentic Southern-style sauce and spice brand based in Charleston, S.C.

“Receiving the support and insight from our account manager has been an invaluable service not regularly afforded to small businesses.”

Hairbrella – Atlanta, Ga.

(Image: Tracey Pickett, inventor and CEO, Hairbrella / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)
(Image: Tracey Pickett, inventor and CEO, Hairbrella / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)

“Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator has been valuable in identifying opportunities to increase revenue, expand Hairbrella’s distribution to new territories — the UK and Canada — and gain efficiencies with our listings and ads,” said Tracey Pickett, inventor and CEO of Hairbrella, an Atlanta-based brand providing innovative headwear designed to keep hair dry and protected from the elements.

“We are super excited to have grown 50% in revenue so far this year, and we expect that to double in Q3 and Q4 of this year.”

EasyPeasie – Hallandale Beach, Fla.

(Image: Dorielle Price and Jamelah Tucker, co-founders, EasyPeasie / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)
(Image: Dorielle Price and Jamelah Tucker, co-founders, EasyPeasie / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)

“Through the Black Business Accelerator, we have had the unique opportunity to work one-on-one with an account manager who has helped us optimize our listings, improve our advertising strategies, and ultimately triple our sales over the last year,” said Dorielle Price and Jamelah Tucker, co-founders of EasyPeasie, a vegetable blends company based in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

“A big thank you to Amazon and BBA.”

Capital City Co. – Arnold, Md.

(Image: Arsha Jones, founder and CEO, Capital City Co. / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)
(Image: Arsha Jones, founder and CEO, Capital City Co. / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)

“Participating in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator not only helped me grow my online business, but I also learned how many of Amazon’s Seller Central resources I had been underutilizing,” said Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City Co., famous for their sticky, sweet Mambo Sauce.

“Analyzing data has allowed me to view my business from a different perspective and create a plan for growth beyond our current footprint.”

Livity Yoga – Baltimore, Md.

(Image: Renee Manzari, founder and CEO, Livity Yoga / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)
(Image: Renee Manzari, founder and CEO, Livity Yoga / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)

“Since enrolling in Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator, we have had the opportunity to show the world not only our products but our purpose as well, through PR opportunities and small business features,” said Renee Manzari, founder and CEO of Livity Yoga, a sustainable yoga brand based in Baltimore, Md.

“Also, our account manager and ads support have been valuable in providing advice and insight on how to increase visibility and revenue while reducing our expenses.”

POWERHANDZ – Dallas, Texas

(Image: Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO, POWERHANDZ / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)
(Image: Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO, POWERHANDZ / Courtesy of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator)

“As a hyper-growth brand, every decision matters, and finding the right partners to escalate growth is critical. Being a part of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator is a play we would run back and keep in rotation, any game,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO of POWERHANDZ, a global athletic-training and rehabilitation-product tech company based in Dallas, Texas.

“Amazon is indeed that one head coach you dream about playing for.”

Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

We are excited about the progress made thus far and are optimistic about the future, particularly for the potential for Black-owned business to generate wealth for themselves and their families, to create jobs in their local communities, and to bring unmatched selection to customers. To learn more about participating in the program, visit Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator.

Recommended Stories

  • Is it a Great Move to Invest in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Arch Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. As with most portfolios with no short exposure, the Arch Capital Fund has dipped into the red in 2022. The fund has a mix of both types of companies in our portfolio, given […]

  • Two areas to watch in the tropical Atlantic on this 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew

    The tropical Atlantic is a complicated place this hurricane season.

  • Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

    Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it’s spent years developing, a surprising move that underscores the challenges it faces as it moves into health care. The service, called Amazon Care, will end by Dec. 31, according to an email sent to staff by Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. Amazon Care was launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees, who served as trial users before the company made it available last year to its workers in all 50 states.

  • Tesla wants videos of its cars running over child dummies taken down by safety group

    Tesla Inc has demanded a safety advocacy group take down videos of its vehicles running over child dummies when its driver assistant system was engaged, calling them "defamatory" and "misleading." The group, the Dawn Project, has launched a nationwide TV campaign warning of alleged potential dangers of what Tesla calls "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software, adding to public and regulatory scrutiny of the technology. One of the videos posted by the group shows a Tesla vehicle with FSD software running over child-sized mannequins, and says "Tell Congress to Shut it Down."

  • Walmart Has a New Plan to Take Down Amazon (More Free Stuff)

    Amazon Prime has a big lead over Walmart+. Walmart wants to change that by doing something Amazon can't.

  • 'How I Met Your Father' Fans Are Flooding Hilary Duff's Sultry IG With Fire Emojis

    'How I Met Your Father' cast member and 'Younger' actress Hilary Duff shared a photo on Instagram of her wearing a blue floral maxi dress. Read how fans reacted to the stunning look.

  • Stock Market Gains But Dow Lags On Mixed Data; Software Stocks Salesforce, Snowflake React To Earnings

    The stock market gained as investors await Fed Chairman's speech on Friday; Salesforce and Snowflake have polar reactions to earnings.

  • Here's the brutal reality on Gap

    Gap is a house on fire — and whether that fire gets put out in 2022 remains a large unknown.

  • National Hurricane Center monitoring 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

    National Hurricane Center monitoring 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

  • Lawsuits accuse George Foreman of sexually assaulting two minors in the 1970s

    George Foreman was accused of sexually assaulting two minors in the 1970s in lawsuits that were filed Wednesday with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

  • Sean Hannity and Other Fox Stars Face Depositions in Defamation Suit

    Some of the biggest names at Fox News have been questioned, or are scheduled to be questioned in the coming days, by lawyers representing Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network, as the election technology company presses ahead with a case that First Amendment scholars say is extraordinary in its scope and significance. Sean Hannity became the latest Fox star to be called for a deposition by Dominion’s legal team, according to a new filing in Delaware Supe

  • North Carolina loses Walmart partner's 655-job HQ to Virginia

    North Carolina has lost another economic development project to Virginia. This one includes a $20 million testing and research facility.

  • Russell Laffitte plundered SC sisters’ settlement under his control, new lawsuit alleges

    Two S.C. sisters who years ago got a multimillion-dollar settlement after their mom died in a car crash have sued ex-banker Russell Laffitte for profiting off and misusing the money placed in a conservatorship under his care.

  • People are quitting their jobs in SC at near record rates. Here’s why that’s a good thing

    More than 80,000 jobs in South Carolina were quit in June alone, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Horatio Sanz Accuser Claims Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan Enabled Sex Assault

    A woman who is suing former “SNL” star Horatio Sanz for sexual assault asked the court’s permission on Tuesday to add Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels, and Tracy Morgan as defendants, arguing that they enabled Sanz’ misconduct. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that Sanz “groomed” her when she was a teen fan of […]

  • OPEC's production cuts could push oil prices to $150 a barrel, energy analyst says

    "The global supply picture is a mess," energy analyst Paul Sankey said, warning that oil prices could spike to $150 if OPEC+ cuts production.

  • Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

    On a hot, humid East Coast day this summer, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia. President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” on Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February.

  • When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

    If you’ve saved heavily in a traditional IRA or 401(k) you may feel great about your retirement savings now, but your required minimum distributions can be frighteningly large in retirement. And the tax bill they generate can be even scarier.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsu