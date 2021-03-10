Small-Cap ETF (SLY) Hits a New 52-Week High

Sweta Jaiswal, FRM
·2 min read

For investors looking for momentum, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF SLY is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 136.3% from its 52-week low price of $40.78/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

SLY in Focus

The fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. SLY has AUM of $1.80 billion and charges 15 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Small-cap stocks, as indicated by the Russell 2000 Index, have been outperforming the broader market and hitting new all-time highs. The upside is being largely led by small-cap companies that are closely tied to the U.S. economy and thus are well-positioned to outperform when the economy improves. These stocks generally outperform on improvement in the U.S. economy. It is believed that wider coronavirus vaccine rollouts and another round of fiscal stimulus are making a strong case in favor of faster U.S. economic recovery in 2021. In the current scenario, funds like SLY appear an attractive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong as it has a positive weighted alpha of 95.47, which gives cues of further rally.

    The Duchess of Sussex allowed one of her closest friends to give a television interview just hours after agreeing to the Queen’s wish not to provide further explosive commentary on her grievances. Janina Gavankar, an actress, told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s claims that her mental health concerns were ignored by Buckingham Palace. The interview, which Miss Gavankar confirmed had been authorised by the Duchess, is likely to have caused frustration among palace aides, coming after the Sussexes indicated they would adhere to the Queen’s wish to address their concerns privately with the family. The Duchess told Ms Winfrey that she was denied medical help when she contemplated suicide A source close to the couple suggested on Wednesday that nothing further on the matter would be heard from their camp, bringing them into line with the Royal family’s desire to avoid a further war of words.