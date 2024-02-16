Small diesel fuel spill briefly closes Stadium Way (WITH VIDEO)

Feb. 16—A small diesel fuel spill prompted the closure of a portion of Stadium Way on the Washington State University campus in Pullman on Thursday.

After the fuel spill was reported at about 10:45 a.m., the road between Cougar Way to Ferdinand's Lane was closed to traffic to make room for cleanup efforts by WSU Environmental Health and Safety personnel. Vehicles were diverted around the spot until the road was reopened at 1 p.m.

The source of the fuel spill wasn't known Thursday, said Phil Weiler, WSU vice president of University Marketing and Communication. It was a small spill, but the road was closed "out of an abundance of caution," Weiler said.

WSU also used its alert system to tell the campus about the road closure, since it affected the busiest route on campus, Weiler said. The spill was near Beasley Coliseum and Mooberry Track.

Pads were used to absorb the fuel before it could leak away from the area.