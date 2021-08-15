Small dog found hanged from a doorknob inside Raleigh hotel room

A dog was found hanging from a doorknob in a hotel room just outside the Raleigh beltline last week, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

According to an incident report filed Thursday, a small dog was found hanged inside a room at the Hyatt Place hotel in North Raleigh. The report suggests the dog died between 4 and 9 p.m. that day.

The dog’s death was first reported by WRAL Sunday afternoon.

A Raleigh police spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing in the dog’s death.