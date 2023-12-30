Small earthquake gently rocks western Quebec

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported overnight in western Quebec, according to Earthquakes Canada. (Earthquakes Canada - image credit)

Several hundred people reported being rocked by a small earthquake that hit western Quebec overnight.

The 3.6-magnitude quake occurred just before 4:30 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.

Its epicentre was approximately 70 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa, the agency said.

As of late Saturday afternoon, more than 370 people had alerted Earthquakes Canada that they'd felt some rumbling.

It's the second small earthquake in the region this month, after a 3.9-magnitiude quake was reported more than 100 kilometres northwest of Maniwaki, Que., on Dec. 17.