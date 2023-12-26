Small engines, wine making & more: Agriplex offers sneak peek at 2024 programs

Dec. 26—With the new year only days away, the North Alabama Agriplex is sharing a timely preview at the activity-filled lineup of programs and learning events the Cullman-based nonprofit has in store for 2024.

As the Agriplex looks ahead to a construction start for its planned new 8,500 square foot Community Hub addition, the schedule of learning opportunities for local kids and adults alike remains as robust as ever as the turn of the calendar approaches.

In addition to its customary year-'round slate of monthly programs, the Agriplex is also extending volunteer opportunities for those who'd like to take part in its ongoing outreach to offer helpful agricultural skills and DIY resourcefulness to the wider community. To explore how you can volunteer your expertise in topical areas ranging from gardening to graphic design; grant writing to teaching sewing lessons to essential office tasks and more, browse the full list of options and register to take part online at agriplex.org.

This year's lineup of hands-on courses is strong on emphasizing ways to get closer to the soil. But the 2024 program calendar also includes other ways to get your hands good and dirty, including a pair of spring seminars on small engine maintenance, a September session on woodworking, and a November lesson in wine making from home.

Those only scratch the surface of the Agriplex's upcoming full slate, though, so visit the website to view the complete 2024 schedule (or drop by the Agriplex to pick up a printed copy). All programs require advance registration.

