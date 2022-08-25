`Small fraction' of new IRS revenues expected to come from taxpayers earning less than $400,000

WASHINGTON – Higher-income taxpayers will be most affected by a new bump in funding for the IRS, with just a “small fraction” of the new revenues expected to be collected from those earning less than $400,000, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.

That assessment could be used by both Democrats and Republicans to bolster their claims about the $79 billion in extra IRS funding included in the major domestic policy bill that President Joe Biden signed into law this month.

Biden promised not to raise taxes on families or small companies that make less than $400,000 a year.

The bill doesn’t directly raise taxes on those earners, as it does on large corporations. But it includes new funding for the IRS, which has been battered by years of budget cuts that crippled its enforcement abilities.

Republicans are warning a beefed-up IRS will unleash its full auditing power on hard-working, middle-class Americans.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed that additional IRS resources "shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels."

The IRS is still projected to collect some new revenues from those households that they wouldn't have if audit rates had continued to fall without the extra funding. But CBO said the amount will be a small share of the approximately $180 billion in increased revenues it projects the government will collect from 2022 through 2031.

The IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act will, by 2031, grow the IRS’ budget to about 10% more than its size in 2010, its most recent peak.

About 58% of the extra $79 billion going to the IRS is targeted for enforcement: to collect some of the hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes the IRS estimates is owed but not paid. The rest of the funding is to be spent on improving taxpayer services, operations support and modernizing technology and other systems.

Republicans unsuccessfully tried to prohibit the IRS from using any of the new funds to audit taxpayers with incomes below $400,000. That would’ve been more restrictive than Yellen’s directive that the IRS not increase audits for that group beyond historical levels.

The GOP amendment, which was rejected, would’ve resulted in the IRS collecting about $4 billion less than the CBO is projecting for the version signed into law. If the amendment had been included, the IRS would have needed to shift to less productive enforcement activities and incur higher administrative costs, according to the CBO. Plus, some taxpayers likely would have underreported their income to get below the $400,000 income threshold to decrease their chance of being audited.

The CBO summarized the effects on taxpayers earning less than $400,000 this way:

Audit rates won't continue to decline so audit activity will be higher than they would've been without the budget boost.

Other enforcement mechanisms such as document matching, a tool to prevent under-reporting of income, will increase.

Taxpayers’ voluntary compliance will increase.

Increased funding for taxpayer services could lead to more accurate tax filings.

“And I’m keeping my campaign commitment: No one -- let me emphasize -- no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in federal taxes,” Biden said when he signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this month.

“Families where every dime counts, they’re getting crushed by inflation and higher fuel prices just to drive to the store – they will bear the brunt of these new audits,” Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House tax-writing committee, said on Fox News.

“CBO projects that some of the increased revenues will be collected from taxpayers with income less than $400,000; the amount will be a small fraction of the total increase,” the nonpartisan office said in a letter to Brady and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Why it matters

Few federal agencies are held in public disdain as much as the IRS. Republicans are trying to score political points by raising fears of an overly aggressive tax collection system. They’re also accusing Biden of breaking his promise to not raise taxes on those making less than $400,000.

Even as tax rates stay the same for that group, some will pay more than they would have without the extra IRS funding to replace years of budget cuts. But it’s a small share of the amount projected to come in to narrow the gap between what’s owed and what the government collects.

