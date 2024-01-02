Small front to keep Central Florida cool on Tuesday

A mini-cold front is passing through Central Florida on Tuesday.

After a chilly start to the morning, the front will keep our area cool for the rest of the day.

The high temperature in Orlando should be around 63 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Our area will be colder Tuesday night with low temperatures in the mid-40s.

We’ll bounce back into the low-70s Wednesday afternoon before another front arrives Wednesday night.

Our next best chance for seeing rain will be Thursday.

