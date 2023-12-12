How small grocers faded in Cincinnati and more of today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Virginia Newton of Norwood loads bags of groceries into her car after purchasing them at the Norwood Thriftway on Montgomery Road on the store's final day of business in 2004.

Hello! I’m Alex Coolidge, and I’ve written about most of the region’s major corporations and the local economy since 2005.

This week, I wrote about the fading of Greater Cincinnati’s regional grocers. Remember Thriftway and Bigg’s? Have you noticed Remke Markets has closed several of its stores? It’s happening as Kroger and Walmart have grown their local market share in the past 20 years from less than 50% to more than 70%.

The health of regional competition will likely figure into the Federal Trade Commission’s consideration of Kroger’s proposed $25 billion takeover of Albertsons as antitrust regulators scrutinize the potential impact on local markets where the two grocers overlap.

In today's story, we hear from Remke Markets’ former president, Bill Remke, who recalls the turbulence of his industry and the family tragedy that forced them out. We also hear from Remke Markets’ new owner, Michael Needler, who testified before the U.S. Senate about the merger’s potential to squeeze independent grocers like him. Also, Kroger executives tell us why they need the deal in order to remain competitive.

What else you need to know Tuesday, Dec. 12

🌤️ Weather: High of 51. Sunny to partly cloudy.

🍽️ OpenTable names 6 Ohio restaurants on its Top 100 list. And they're all in Cincinnati.

🏘️ This Cincinnati suburb is one of the best Ohio hometowns, according to Ohio Magazine.

🏈 What we learned from Jake Browning's second win as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.

✉️ You're invited to The Enquirer's Future of Downtown event on Dec. 14.

Today's Top Stories

• Worldpay bringing new headquarters, 500 new jobs to Cincinnati area

Vivek Ramaswamy talks to Megyn Kelly in the Spin Room after the fourth Republican Presidential Primary Debate presented by NewsNation at the Frank Moody Music Building on the campus of the University of Alabama on Dec. 6, 2023.

• Man allegedly threatened to kill Vivek Ramaswamy and voters at NH campaign stop

At least two local school districts were among a string of Ohio and Texas schools that received supposed threats over the weekend.

• What we know about the Ohio school threat hoax made to dozens of public schools

St. Xavier senior Charlie Fish (34) tries to hold on to the ball against Cooper pressure during the John Turner Classic boys basketball showcase event Dec. 9, 2023 at Newport High School.

• Where do high school basketball teams stand two weeks into the season?

Kenny G is coming to the Lawrenceburg Event Center.

• Things to do in Cincinnati this week

