How small grocers faded in Cincinnati and more of today's top stories | Daily Briefing

This week, I wrote about the fading of Greater Cincinnati’s regional grocers. Remember Thriftway and Bigg’s? Have you noticed Remke Markets has closed several of its stores? It’s happening as Kroger and Walmart have grown their local market share in the past 20 years from less than 50% to more than 70%.
The health of regional competition will likely figure into the Federal Trade Commission’s consideration of Kroger’s proposed $25 billion takeover of Albertsons as antitrust regulators scrutinize the potential impact on local markets where the two grocers overlap.
In today's story, we hear from Remke Markets’ former president, Bill Remke, who recalls the turbulence of his industry and the family tragedy that forced them out. We also hear from Remke Markets’ new owner, Michael Needler, who testified before the U.S. Senate about the merger’s potential to squeeze independent grocers like him. Also, Kroger executives tell us why they need the deal in order to remain competitive.
OpenTable names 6 Ohio restaurants on its Top 100 list. And they're all in Cincinnati.
This Cincinnati suburb is one of the best Ohio hometowns, according to Ohio Magazine.
What we learned from Jake Browning's second win as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.
Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.
You're invited to The Enquirer's Future of Downtown event on Dec. 14.
