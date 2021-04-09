Small Icelandic town rallies behind Oscar-nominated song

  • A view of Húsavík harbor appears in Iceland, Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Húsavík (My Hometown)", a song from the film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," is nominated for an Oscar for best original song. The people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
  • A view of Húsavík, Iceland appears on Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Húsavík (My Hometown)", a song from the film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," is nominated for an Oscar for best original song. The people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
  • A view of Húsavík harbor appears in Iceland, Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Húsavík (My Hometown)", a song from the film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," is nominated for an Oscar for best original song. The people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
  • The Whale Watching Centre, shown in the film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," appears in Húsavík, Iceland, on Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Húsavík (My Hometown)", a song from the film, is nominated for a best original song Oscar. The people of the small town of only 2,300 have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
  • Orlygur Orlyson, left, and Johanna Baldursdottir pose for photographs in front of three elf homes, a location that appeared in the comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," in Húsavík, Iceland, on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Húsavík (My Hometown)", a song from the film, is nominated for a best original song Oscar. The people of the small town of only 2,300 have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem. Orlygur, or Orly as he is known, is the organizer of the Oscar campaign. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
1 / 5

Oscars-Husavik

A view of Húsavík harbor appears in Iceland, Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Húsavík (My Hometown)", a song from the film "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga," is nominated for an Oscar for best original song. The people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LINDSEY BAHR
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The writers behind the Oscar-nominated song “ Husavik (My Hometown) ” knew that they wanted it to be an emotional core to the otherwise silly Will Ferrell movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” But they had no idea just how significant the ballad would become to the people of the small Icelandic town it’s named after — especially considering the fact they’ve yet to visit. And yet in the past year, the people of Húsavík, a town of only 2,300, have staged a grassroots Oscar campaign on behalf of the song and adopted it as a de facto local anthem.

Children are taught it in school. It’s been sung at the local retirement home, in church and blasted over the loudspeakers before soccer games. One councilmember is gearing up to paint the main street red (as a red carpet) for the Oscars on April 25. Húsavík is even considering opening late in the day after so residents can stay up to watch the ceremony, which starts at 2 a.m. local time.

“It’s such a beautiful song about our town,” said Örlygur Örlygsson, the local entrepreneur behind the campaign. “It lifted the spirits of the people so much. People became optimistic that we would get somehow through this thing.”

The song itself was a bit of a wild card. Anyone who has seen director David Dobkin’s loving spoof of the Eurovision contest knows that it doesn’t exactly take itself seriously. Plopping a sincere ballad at the climax was a gamble.

“We were a little worried about getting to that one,” said Savan Kotecha, who co-wrote the song and executive produced the music in the film. “The other ones were super fun and funny songs and up-tempo. David’s dream was to have this emotional moment at the end. But he felt we had to earn it.”

Kotecha, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who has worked with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding and Katy Perry, enlisted what he calls the “Swedish songwriting mafia” of Rickard Göransson, who he’d collaborated with on Grande hits “Bang Bang” and “God Is a Woman,” and Fat Max Gsus to help.

Göransson was sold at the mention of Will Ferrell, but also said he and Max, “Felt like this was something that we can relate to.”

Neither had ever specifically written a song for a musical film before, but they enjoyed the process and the back and forth with the director. Here, they’d been tasked with giving Rachel McAdams’s character, Sigrit, an emotional showstopper — the climax to her journey with Ferrell’s Lars. Swedish pop singer Molly Sandén provided the vocals.

“What we really wanted to do was to really channel what she was feeling and what she would have written in her lonely hours in her hotel room,” Gsus said. “I was facing some rejection at the time and I was kind of in a rough patch so it was easy to tap into that emotion.”

It’s effectiveness even changed the trajectory of the scene.

“The original thought was to have a comedic moment,” Kotecha said. “They didn’t know that they would get a song that really spoke to the heart of the movie.”

When the movie came out on Netflix a few months into the global shutdowns last June, it had its critics and supporters, but the people of Húsavík quickly became its most passionate fans. Yes, even with all those jokes about magical elves.

“We like to make fun of ourselves,” Örlygsson said. “We are just happy that Hollywood chose to do it as well.”

Although it was always a big deal to have a major Netflix production set in their little northern coastal town, it took on an extra significance after COVID-19 devastated their main industry: Tourism. And sometime after the movie came out, Húsavík started seeing an uptick in domestic visitors who were unable to travel abroad. Many cited the film as the reason for their visit. Almost immediately Örlygsson, who also runs a small hotel, opened a Jaja Ding Dong café on a terrace outside in honor of one of the film’s sillier recurring songs to capitalize on the moment.

The song itself became immediately popular in the country, too. And the “Eurovision” glow was extended when “Husavik” popped up on the Academy’s shortlist of potential original song nominees earlier this year. The townspeople immediately sprung to action.

“We decided to do whatever we could to help. We set up a website, we made a campaign video,” Örlygsson said. “A lot of people, especially the young folks in town, were heavily involved.”

The video, An Óskar for Húsavík, has been viewed over 70,000 times on YouTube and been featured in The New York Times and on Good Morning America. It’s the kind of grassroots publicity that studios dream about. Netflix is even donating some of the props from the film for an exhibition in the local museum as a thank you, including the elf knife.

The songwriters were beside themselves that the ballad meant so much to the townspeople.

“It was kind of like when you declare your love to someone and that moment when they actually respond,” Gsus said. “It was like tickly, butterfly love.”

That there’s now an Oscar nomination too is simply surreal.

“As a lover of movies and film and everything, it’s so crazy and amazing to be recognized in that world, because it’s a world in which I don’t usually live,” Gsus added. “It’s absolutely fantastic."

Göransson added that, “Just being on that list feels like winning to me.”

They're up against “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami,” “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead," “Fight for You" from “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Everyone’s Oscar night plans are in a bit of flux as the pandemic continues. Göransson is in Los Angeles but both Kotecha and Gsus are in Sweden and, as of this interview, were unclear how they were going to participate.

They people of Húsavík are also doing what they can while still adhering to the restrictions. Ideally they’d have had a big town party. Now it’s likely just gatherings of 10 or less.

And everyone knows that despite the efforts and the passion, anything can happen on Oscar night. But one thing is certain: As soon as they can, Göransson, Gsus and Kotecha are making a trip to Húsavík.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Recommended Stories

  • Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

    Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum. Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

  • Azeez Ojulari: It would be sick to play with Myles Garrett

    The Browns met with Jadeveon Clowney last month, but they have not signed him and that leaves a spot open on the edge of their defense across from Myles Garrett. It’s an area they could address in the draft and at least one draft prospect at the position the has an eye on the Browns [more]

  • Biden wants money to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden is calling for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies, according to a summary of his budget request for the coming fiscal year released on Friday. The Biden administration is asking Congress to increase the funding level for workforce oversight offices within U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to $470 million, a 22% increase over the current level. The additional funding would ensure that workforce complaints - “including those related to white supremacy or ideological and non-ideological beliefs” - are investigated quickly, according to a summary of Biden’s budget proposal.

  • 'Sister Sister' No More! Tia Mowry-Hardrict Talks 'Family Reunion' and Parenting

    She was a teen when some of us were teens. Here's what Tia thinks about being a parent now.

  • Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Photo of '2 Weeks Young' Baby Daughter Mae

    Hilary Duff welcomed daughter Mae James Bair with husband Matthew Koma on March 24

  • Tia Mowry talks new season of ‘Family Reunion’

    The actress reveals how her kids feel about her past shows and dishes on her role in Netflix’s most watched family series.

  • How lockdowns, quarantines and COVID testing will change summer travel in 2021

    Instead of hitting a bunch of destinations each day, travelers exploring one place in depth. And more of them are using travel agents and insurance.

  • Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,885 new cases, 42 deaths as positivity bumps up

    Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,885 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 42 new resident deaths.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

    Cruise the coolest pads and businesses in Palm Springs, home to more Midcentury Modern homes and businesses than anywhere else on the planet.

  • SkyTeam 11 video: Middle River house fire

    Firefighters are at a house fire in the 1300 block of Third Road in the Middle River area.

  • Obamacare, for all its health insurance flaws, survives Trump, repeal, replace and COVID-19

    Our View: Affordable Care Act, signed 11 years ago, is still insuring Americans. After President Biden reopened enrollment, over 500,000 signed up.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Masters betting guide: Top value picks for victory at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters is underway and there are several golfers who have a good chance at winning while providing plenty of betting value.

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • Comeau, Hintz lead Stars past Blackhawks, 5-1

    Blake Comeau scored twice, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday to end a two-game slide. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored to help Dallas pull closer in the battle for the fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Stars (14-14-10) have 38 points, but have played just 38 games because a COVID-19 outbreak delayed their start this season.

  • Kati Kariko Helped Shield the World From the Coronavirus

    She grew up in Hungary, daughter of a butcher. She decided she wanted to be a scientist, although she had never met one. She moved to the United States in her 20s but for decades never found a permanent position, instead clinging to the fringes of academia. Now Katalin Kariko, 66, known to colleagues as Kati, has emerged as one of the heroes of COVID-19 vaccine development. Her work, with her close collaborator, Dr. Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania, laid the foundation for the stunningly successful vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. For her entire career, Kariko has focused on messenger RNA, or mRNA — the genetic script that carries DNA instructions to each cell’s protein-making machinery. She was convinced mRNA could be used to instruct cells to make their own medicines, including vaccines. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But for many years her career at the University of Pennsylvania was fragile. She migrated from lab to lab, relying on one senior scientist after another to take her in. She never made more than $60,000 a year. By all accounts intense and single-minded, Kariko lives for “the bench” — the spot in the lab where she works. She cares little for fame. “The bench is there, the science is good,” she shrugged in a recent interview. “Who cares?” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and infectious Diseases, knows Kariko’s work. “She was, in a positive sense, kind of obsessed with the concept of messenger RNA,” he said. Kariko’s struggles to stay afloat in academia have a familiar ring to scientists. She needed grants to pursue ideas that seemed wild and fanciful. She did not get them, even as more mundane research was rewarded. “When your idea is against the conventional wisdom that makes sense to the star chamber, it is very hard to break out,” said Dr. David Langer, a neurosurgeon who has worked with Kariko. Kariko’s ideas about mRNA were definitely unorthodox. Increasingly, they also seem to have been prescient. “It’s going to be transforming,” Fauci said of mRNA research. “It is already transforming for COVID-19, but also for other vaccines. HIV — people in the field are already excited. Influenza, malaria.” ‘I Felt Like a God’ For Kariko, most every day was a day in the lab. “You are not going to work; you are going to have fun,” her husband, Bela Francia, manager of an apartment complex, used to tell her as she dashed back to the office on evenings and weekends. He once calculated that her endless workdays meant she was earning about a dollar an hour. For many scientists, a new discovery is followed by a plan to make money, to form a company and get a patent. But not for Kariko. “That’s the furthest thing from Kate’s mind,” Langer said. She grew up in the small Hungarian town of Kisujszallas. She earned a doctorate at the University of Szeged and worked as a postdoctoral fellow at its Biological Research Center. In 1985, when the university’s research program ran out of money, Kariko — along with her husband and 2-year-old daughter, Susan — moved to Philadelphia for a job as a postdoctoral student at Temple University. Because the Hungarian government only allowed them to take $100 out of the country, she and her husband sewed 900 pounds (roughly $1,246 today) into Susan’s teddy bear. (Susan grew up to be a two-time Olympic gold medal winner in rowing.) When Kariko started, it was early days in the mRNA field. Even the most basic tasks were difficult, if not impossible. How do you make RNA molecules in a lab? How do you get mRNA into cells of the body? In 1989, she landed a job with Dr. Elliot Barnathan, then a cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania. It was a low-level position, research assistant professor, and never meant to lead to a permanent tenured position. She was supposed to be supported by grant money, but none came in. She and Barnathan planned to insert mRNA into cells, inducing them to make new proteins. In one of the first experiments, they hoped to use the strategy to instruct cells to make a protein called the urokinase receptor. If the experiment worked, they would detect the new protein with a radioactive molecule that would be drawn to the receptor. “Most people laughed at us,” Barnathan said. One fateful day, the two scientists hovered over a dot-matrix printer in a narrow room at the end of a long hall. A gamma counter, needed to track the radioactive molecule, was attached to a printer. It began to spew data. Their detector had found new proteins produced by cells that were never supposed to make them — suggesting that mRNA could be used to direct any cell to make any protein at will. “I felt like a god,” Kariko recalled. She and Barnathan were on fire with ideas. Maybe they could use mRNA to improve blood vessels for heart bypass surgery. Perhaps they could even use the procedure to extend the life span of human cells. Barnathan, though, soon left the university, accepting a position at a biotech firm, and Kariko was left without a lab or financial support. She could stay at Penn only if she found another lab to take her on. “They expected I would quit,” she said. Universities only support low-level Ph.D.s for a limited amount of time, Langer said: “If they don’t get a grant, they will let them go.” Kariko “was not a great grant writer,” and at that point “mRNA was more of an idea,” he said. But Langer knew Kariko from his days as a medical resident, when he had worked in Barnathan’s lab. Langer urged the head of the neurosurgery department to give Kariko’s research a chance. “He saved me,” she said. Langer thinks it was Kariko who saved him — from the kind of thinking that dooms so many scientists. Working with her, he realized that one key to real scientific understanding is to design experiments that always tell you something, even if it is something you do not want to hear. The crucial data often come from the control, he learned — the part of the experiment that involves a dummy substance for comparison. “There’s a tendency when scientists are looking at data to try to validate their own idea,” Langer said. “The best scientists try to prove themselves wrong. Kate’s genius was a willingness to accept failure and keep trying, and her ability to answer questions people were not smart enough to ask.” Langer hoped to use mRNA to treat patients who developed blood clots following brain surgery, often resulting in strokes. His idea was to get cells in blood vessels to make nitric oxide, a substance that dilates blood vessels but has a half-life of milliseconds. Doctors cannot just inject patients with it. He and Kariko tried their mRNA on isolated blood vessels used to study strokes. It failed. They trudged through snow in Buffalo, New York, to try it in a laboratory with rabbits prone to strokes. Failure again. And then Langer left the university, and the department chair said he was leaving as well. Kariko again was without a lab and without funds for research. A meeting at a photocopying machine changed that. Weissman happened by, and she struck up a conversation. “I said, ‘I am an RNA scientist; I can make anything with mRNA,’” Kariko recalled. Weissman told her he wanted to make a vaccine against HIV. “I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I can do it,’” Kariko said. Despite her bravado, her research on mRNA had stalled. She could make mRNA molecules that instructed cells in petri dishes to make the protein of her choice. But the mRNA did not work in living mice. “Nobody knew why,” Weissman said. “All we knew was that the mice got sick. Their fur got ruffled. They hunched up. They stopped eating. They stopped running.” It turned out that the immune system recognizes invading microbes by detecting their mRNA and responding with inflammation. The scientists’ mRNA injections looked to the immune system like an invasion of pathogens. But with that answer came another puzzle. Every cell in every person’s body makes mRNA, and the immune system turns a blind eye. “Why is the mRNA I made different?” Kariko wondered. A control in an experiment finally provided a clue. Kariko and Weissman noticed their mRNA caused an immune overreaction. But the control molecules, another form of RNA in the human body — so-called transfer RNA, or tRNA — did not. A molecule called pseudouridine in tRNA allowed it to evade the immune response. As it turned out, naturally occurring human mRNA also contains the molecule. Added to the mRNA made by Kariko and Weissman, the molecule did the same — and also made the mRNA much more powerful, directing the synthesis of 10 times as much protein in each cell. The idea that adding pseudouridine to mRNA protected it from the body’s immune system was a basic scientific discovery with a wide range of thrilling applications. It meant that mRNA could be used to alter the functions of cells without prompting an immune system attack. “We both started writing grants,” Weissman said. “We didn’t get most of them. People were not interested in mRNA. The people who reviewed the grants said mRNA will not be a good therapeutic, so don’t bother.’” Leading scientific journals rejected their work. When the research finally was published, in Immunity, it got little attention. Weissman and Kariko then showed they could induce an animal — a monkey — to make a protein they had selected. In this case, they injected monkeys with mRNA for erythropoietin, a protein that stimulates the body to make red blood cells. The animals’ red blood cell counts soared. The scientists thought the same method could be used to prompt the body to make any protein drug, like insulin or other hormones or some of the new diabetes drugs. Crucially, mRNA also could be used to make vaccines unlike any seen before. Instead of injecting a piece of a virus into the body, doctors could inject mRNA that would instruct cells to briefly make that part of the virus. “We talked to pharmaceutical companies and venture capitalists. No one cared,” Weissman said. “We were screaming a lot, but no one would listen.” Eventually, though, two biotech companies took notice of the work: Moderna, in the United States, and BioNTech, in Germany. Pfizer partnered with BioNTech, and the two now help fund Weissman’s lab. ‘Oh, It Works’ Soon clinical trials of an mRNA flu vaccine were underway, and there were efforts to build new vaccines against cytomegalovirus and the Zika virus, among others. Then came the coronavirus. Researchers had known for 20 years that the crucial feature of any coronavirus is the spike protein sitting on its surface, which allows the virus to inject itself into human cells. It was a fat target for an mRNA vaccine. Chinese scientists posted the genetic sequence of the virus ravaging Wuhan in January 2020, and researchers everywhere went to work. BioNTech designed its mRNA vaccine in hours; Moderna designed its in two days. The idea for both vaccines was to introduce mRNA into the body that would briefly instruct human cells to produce the coronavirus’s spike protein. The immune system would see the protein, recognize it as alien and learn to attack the coronavirus if it ever appeared in the body. The vaccines, though, needed a lipid bubble to encase the mRNA and carry it to the cells that it would enter. The vehicle came quickly, based on 25 years of work by multiple scientists, including Pieter Cullis of the University of British Columbia. Scientists also needed to isolate the virus’s spike protein from the bounty of genetic data provided by Chinese researchers. Dr. Barney Graham, of the National Institutes of Health, and Jason McClellan, of the University of Texas at Austin, solved that problem in short order. Testing the quickly designed vaccines required a monumental effort by companies and the National Institutes of Health. But Kariko had no doubts. On Nov. 8, the first results of the Pfizer-BioNTech study came in, showing that the mRNA vaccine offered powerful immunity to the new virus. Kariko turned to her husband. “Oh, it works,” she said. “I thought so.” To celebrate, she ate an entire box of Goobers chocolate-covered peanuts — by herself. Weissman celebrated with his family, ordering takeout dinner from an Italian restaurant, “with wine,” he said. Deep down, he was awed. “My dream was always that we develop something in the lab that helps people,” Weissman said. “I’ve satisfied my life’s dream.” Kariko and Weissman were vaccinated Dec. 18 at the University of Pennsylvania. Their inoculations turned into a press event, and as the cameras flashed, she began to feel uncharacteristically overwhelmed. A senior administrator told the doctors and nurses rolling up their sleeves for shots that the scientists whose research made the vaccine possible were present, and they all clapped. Kariko wept. Things could have gone so differently for the scientists and for the world, Langer said. “There are probably many people like her who failed,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • New jobless applications in Florida decline for fourth-straight week

    New applications for unemployment assistance in Florida declined for the fourth-straight week — a sign that vaccine roll-outs and reopenings in the state are leading to fewer layoffs.

  • Texas workplace shooting: 1 dead and multiple people shot, including state trooper; suspect charged with murder

    Authorities in Texas said Larry Bollin, 27, was arrested Thursday after a manhunt. He allegedly killed one person and wounded multiple others.