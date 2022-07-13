This small Idaho city might be better served by contracting out its police services

After eight years, two police chiefs and two officers who resigned in disgrace, it might be time that the city of Middleton give up on its police department experiment.

The most recent dust-up happened this month, when Police Chief Alex Takeuchi resigned before Middleton City Council members were scheduled to consider removing him from office.

Middleton Mayor Steve Rule said a police officer had filed a complaint in April against Takeuchi and another officer, which prompted an investigation that led to Takeuchi’s departure.

Greg Langley, a Middleton police officer, resigned in June.

Takeuchi issued a statement via social media, slamming the city. Rule said an investigation revealed “policy violations” — no criminal wrongdoing, but “a leadership failure within the police department.”

The Middleton Police Department has been the subject of controversy nearly from day one.

The city formed its own department in 2014, after expressing dissatisfaction with the service it was getting from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the $292,000 price tag for the contract, according to reporting at the time from the Idaho Press-Tribune.

The city hired its first chief, Brian Zimmerman, a retired Idaho State Police officer, in October 2014.

A couple of months later, the city hired Officers Steve Walker and Robert Kightlinger, and Middleton PD was off to the races.

It wasn’t too long before trouble began.

Kightlinger and Walker resigned in July 2016 after it was revealed in a tort claim that Walker had a sexual relationship with a reported domestic violence victim, and Kightlinger had flirted with the same woman. An Idaho State Police investigation found that the officers did not commit a crime but did violate city policy.

Then, in May 2017, Zimmerman resigned “for personal reasons,” but later said then-Mayor Darin Taylor’s behavior drove him to quit.

At the time, Middleton had a population of 5,898. Today, the population is estimated at more than 10,000.

Middleton’s budget for its police department for the 2022 fiscal year is $1.3 million. Consider that Middleton collected about $1.3 million in property taxes in fiscal year 2021.

If they’re looking for options, Middleton city officials could look to Kuna and Eagle, which both contract with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

Kuna, with a population of 26,000, is paying the Ada County Sheriff’s Office $2.8 million this fiscal year for one chief, one administrative staffer, five detectives, three sergeants, 12 deputies and one code enforcement officer.

Eagle, population 32,000, is paying $3.6 million for one chief, one administrative staffer, four detectives, three sergeants, 17 deputies and two code enforcement officers.

For that price, Kuna and Eagle can rely on the Sheriff’s Office’s human resources department, which does all the screening and hiring of new officers, and also handles the officer training. Because they’re part of a larger office, they’re better able to handle coverage in the event of vacation or sickness.

The Sheriff’s Office also has a crime lab and evidence technicians. If there is a homicide or officer shooting or anything else like that in those cities, those departments have all the resources needed at their disposal. The cities also have access to the Sheriff’s Office’s data and analytics unit, and to victim witness coordinators.

Given the problems Middleton has had with its police department, it could be time for the city to give up the dream of having its own force.

At the very least, Middleton city officials should conduct an analysis that looks at the benefits and drawbacks of continuing its own department.

Such an analysis might show that the best option for Middleton residents is signing a new contract with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office for police services.