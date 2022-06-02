Marion Barber claimed police profiling in April. ‘Small injustices are being taken.’

A soft-spoken and timid Marion Barber is seen in a video explaining why he chose to give a no contest plea outside a Denton County courthouse in April.

The video, published on Facebook by Smash Da Topic, which calls itself an independently-owned community-based journalism platform, was taken on April 26 after Barber agreed to 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service for two criminal mischief charges.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back was found dead in his Frisco apartment on Wednesday. He was 38. The cause of death has not been released.

The video was posted Wednesday. It was shot outside the Denton County courthouse on April 26, a little over a month before his death.

“Being a law-abiding citizen should be No. 1 for all,” Barber says in the video. “Small injustices are being taken and it doesn’t matter your color or background, it’s just a person choosing to profile another person.”

Barber claims he was profiled by residents and police when he was alleged to have ramming two automobiles while jogging in Prosper in 2018.

“I was dealing with some profiling on my jogs and what not from police officers and people calling in,” he said. “It has gotten to this point where I’ve had to obviously take a no contest because I’m sure they were trying to say I was guilty of such.”

“We don’t really realize as drivers what we’re doing sometimes in the crosswalks when other people are coming,” Barber adds. “Are you the driver to backup for the person? I look at myself like that. And I’m sure anyone else who is a law-abiding citizen [does too] to the next citizen.”