Small jet with 5 on board crash lands on I-75 in Florida, cops say. At least 2 killed

A small jet crash landed on Friday, Feb. 9, on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida, hitting a car and bursting into flames, state troopers said.

The plane crashed at 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 107 in Collier County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were aboard the aircraft, according to a release.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two deaths, though it didn’t say whether they were passengers on the plane or in the vehicle.

The jet, a Bombardier Challenger 600, was traveling from Ohio when it lost one of its engines, WBBH reported.

The flight was scheduled to land in Naples before continuing on to Fort Lauderdale, according to WINK.

Naples Airport Tower told WBBH they were in contact with the jet before the landing.

Drivers on I-75 came to a standstill as flames rose up from the roadway.

The FAA said the section of Interstate 75 where the crash happened will be closed for at least 24 hours, according to the North Collier Fire Rescue District.

The fire was extinguished just after 4:30 p.m., WBBH reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.