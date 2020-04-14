Small Marketing Tech Company Offers $1M COVID-19 Relief Program for Other Small Businesses as Social Media Usage Soars

Program will help tens of thousands of small businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis and come out stronger on the other side.

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social marketing software provider Tailwind announces the Tailwind Small Business Relief Program, a $1 million fund to help small businesses worldwide survive the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Surging engagement on social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest has created a unique opportunity for small businesses. The Tailwind Relief Program includes an educational component to help businesses use social media to stay top of mind for customers.

"As a small business that serves other small businesses, we understand the challenges our customers face as the pandemic and recession build," says Daniel Maloney, CEO and Co-founder at Tailwind, which employs 56 people. "We're not huge, but we wanted to help."

"Whether your business is on hiatus, operating in a reduced capacity or just fighting through tighter times, building a stronger digital presence now will position most businesses to thrive after the recession. That's especially true with social discovery platforms such as Pinterest, which are experiencing all-time high usage."

Recipients of grants from the relief program will receive:

Up to three months of complimentary access to the Tailwind suite of marketing tools.

Three "Pay it forward" grants to help others in their community.

Free access to a new "Survive & Thrive" online course

The software grants give recipients tools that include: the ability to plan posts visually, time-saving scheduling tools, data-backed recommendations such as the ideal times to post and hashtag suggestions to grow reach, the ability to collaborate with marketers in similar businesses, easier re-sharing and post creation, performance insights and more.

"We hope that our $1 million of free software grants will help businesses and marketers attract and engage customers, creating many times that value for their teams and communities," Maloney adds.

Applications will be accepted through April 30, 2020. Details at http://tailwindapp.com/covid.

About Tailwind

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with an office in New York City, Tailwind's Pinterest and Instagram marketing software is relied upon by more than 500,000 small businesses, influencers, brands, and agencies around the world. Tailwind's mission is to "Make World-Class Marketing easy for Everyone." The company is an official marketing development partner of Pinterest, Instagram and Facebook. Learn more at www.tailwindapp.com/about.

