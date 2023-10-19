Small, Medium, And Large Mistakes Employees Made

TechCrunch

At today’s Delivering the Future event, Amazon announced that it will begin testing Agility’s bipedal robot Digit in its facilities. Amazon Robotics Chief Technologist Tye Brady said the testing is in its “very, very early stages,” adding, “We’re taking a lot of care to understand it better and see if there’s a fit for our processes.” Reading between the lines here, there’s no guarantee that Amazon will actually begin deploying Digit to its warehouse facilities, which currently utilize north of 750,000 robot systems.