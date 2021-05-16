'Small mistake': Israeli military spokesman denies inaccurate information was a ploy to deceive Hamas

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – A top Israeli military spokesman said Sunday he had made a "small mistake" earlier this week when he told foreign reporters that Israeli troops had begun a ground invasion into Gaza.

But the Israeli spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, denied it was part of a ruse to lure Hamas fighters into positions where they would be more vulnerable to attacks by Israel Defense Forces.

"There were troops on the ground very, very close to the border, and I had information that they had gone in," when in fact they had not, Conricus said in an interview with USA TODAY.

He said his mistake amounted to the "difference of a few meters on the ground." It was an "unfortunate small mistake that became very important because it was in an important time," he said.

Based on his information, a spate of major U.S.-based news organizations, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, reported that Israel had begun a ground invasion. Several Israeli media outlets later reported the incorrect information was part of a "ploy" to make Hamas, the militant Islamic group that controls Gaza, believe a ground invasion was underway.

"Now it turns out that this is not a mistake, but a planned ploy whose role is to help eliminate Hamas' forces," an Israeli TV channel reported later Friday. "The IDF made Hamas think that a ground operation was beginning, which caused the organization to bring in all its fighters ... into the tunnels and prepare for combat."

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Conricus said Israeli troops were in fact trying to deceive Hamas, so its fighters would go into its vast network of underground tunnels.

"We tried to achieved that by having ground troops mass and start to maneuver along the border," he said. "But my actions were not related to that."

Conricus also defended Israel's decision to strike an office building in Gaza that housed The Associated Press and Al-Jazeera.

"This was a legitimate military target," he said. He said Hamas was using the building for its military intelligence headquarters, for research and development and to store some "advanced technological equipment."

In a statement on Saturday, the AP's president and CEO, Gary Pruitt, said he was "shocked and horrified" by the attack and called on the Israeli government to provide evidence the building had been used by Hamas.

"We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability," he said.

Pruitt called the strike "incredibly disturbing," adding "the world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what transpired today."

Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the attack raised concerns that Israel was targeting the media “to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza.” He demanded “detailed and documented justification” for the attack.

Conricus suggested the AP had not done "due diligence" in investigating the other tenants in the building.

"In Gaza, in an area controlled by a terrorist organization, that we think is kind of a requirement – to do due diligence and to check who are the other organizations and entities that are sharing the same building," he said. "They didn't look or investigate or ask questions about it."

He said Hamas likely chose the site because it was also home to news organizations and "believed journalists would be their human shields."

May 16, 2021: A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City.
May 16, 2021: A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday the offensive was not drawing to a close.

"We're trying to degrade Hamas's terrorist abilities and to degrade their will to do this again," he said in an interview with CBS's Face the Nation. "It'll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it's not immediate."

The Israel-Gaza conflict began amid a bid by Jewish settlers to evict Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. Now in its seventh day, the conflict has broadened into a deadly military confrontation between Hamas, which has launched rockets at targets in Israel, and Israel, which has responded with a barrage of missile strikes.

"We have 2,900 rockets that have been fired so far, in a matter of seven days, at our civilians," Conricus said.

On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings in Gaza City and killed at least 37 people, according to the AP.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 people wounded. Ten people in Israel have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

The violence, which came as international mediators worked to broker a cease-fire and stave off an Israeli ground invasion of the territory, marked the worst fighting here since the devastating 2014 war in Gaza.

Contributing: Associated Press

More:

'Shocking and horrifying': Israel destroys AP office in Gaza

Biden has yet to reverse many of Trump's pro-Israel policies he once labeled 'destructive'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israeli military spokesman denies using US media to deceive Hamas

Recommended Stories

  • British Airways cabin crew ‘not turning up for flights to India’ amid record-breaking coronavirus spike

    Airline bosses give staff option to be removed from flights, letter reportedly says

  • Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas

    Fighting has intensified between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a prominent high-rise building in Gaza City on Saturday. The bombing leveled the structure which had housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. CBS News Foreign Correspondent, Imtiaz Tyab joins from Tel Aviv to discuss the escalating violence.

  • Israel-Gaza live: Al-Jazeera says Israeli strike on office ‘human rights violation’ and ‘could be war crime’

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Dash for Cash Is On as Earmarks Return to Washington

    Banned for more than a decade, earmarks have returned to the halls of Congress, and lawmakers are wasting no time lining up their requests. In recent weeks, more than 300 lawmakers have requested nearly $21 billion for “member-designated projects,” the new term of art for earmarks, The Washington Post’s Tony Room and Alyssa Fowers report. Every House Democrat but one has made a request in at least one of two spending areas, for a combined total of $14 billion, and about half of Republicans have done so as well, for a collective total of $7 billion. A Republican from Louisiana, Rep. Garret Graves, has made the largest single request, seeking $955 million for transportation-related projects in his district, which includes Baton Rouge. Democrat Kim Schrier of Washington has made the second largest request, seeking $892 million for highways and bridges in her district east of Seattle. Both requests were made for possible inclusion in the highway funding bill, a five-year law that passed in 2015 and was extended for one year, expiring at the end of September. Total requests for the transportation bill have come to nearly $15 billion. Funding requests are also being made for community projects overseen by the House Appropriations Committee, which has received potential earmarks worth $6 billion. According to Axios, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has produced the largest request, with most of the funding to be spent on improvements at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Trying to clean up their act: Following scandals involving improper lobbying and the infamous “bridge to nowhere,” earmarks developed a reputation for corruption and were banned in 2010. But lawmakers have vowed to keep careful control over the renewed practice, which could make it easier for Congress to pass bills on time. “It will make it much less likely we have government shutdowns,” Rep. Matthew Cartwright (D-PA) told the Post. “If you have members [who] have a stake in the spending package, they’re much less likely to pull a sophomore prank.” Ethics experts who reviewed the earmark requests told the Post that they saw nothing obviously problematic. Still, not everyone is happy to see earmarks make a comeback. Citizens Against Government Waste, a fiscally conservative watchdog group, is identifying requests that it claims are wasteful, including one for $300,000 to build a dog park in the district of Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA). Sánchez defended her request, telling the Post that the dog park would “significantly benefit a community growing in population and already suffering from a lack of green space.” Adding a more general point, Sánchez said, “Local individuals who pay federal taxes should have a say in where their money is being spent.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • We are "now seeing the conflict spread" in Israel and Gaza

    Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing as Israel's aerial bombardment of targets in Gaza continues. Meantime, rockets from Hamas militants continue to rain down on Israel. CBS News Radio correspondent Robert Berger joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the latest from Jerusalem.

  • China becomes only second nation in history to land a rover on Mars

    The landing is a major milestone for China's space agency, which has advanced rapidly in just a few decades.

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’

  • Blinken speaks with Associated Press CEO after Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza office

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Associated Press CEO Gary Pruitt on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the outlet's local media office in the Gaza Strip, which also housed the Al Jazeera office.Why it matters: "The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what transpired today" Pruitt said in a statement — as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues to bring more casualties. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Blinken "offered his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price."He expressed relief that the Associated Press team on the ground in Gaza remains safe."What they're saying: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza," Pruitt said in a statement. "They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit." Go deeper: "Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaUN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd's death

    Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’ s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao will be arraigned on civil rights violations on July 14 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, according to a scheduling order issued Friday. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted the former officers, along with their colleague Derek Chauvin, for allegedly willfully violating Floyd’s rights.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Black bear released into the wild after recovering from Colorado wildfire injuries

    Bear’s injuries happened during the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire

  • More than 1,000 rally in downtown Raleigh on Saturday in support of Palestinians

    The rally and march took place on an annual day to remember the displacement of Palestinians in the 1940s and with violence escalating in the Middle East.

  • Biden calls Netanyahu and Abbas as anger grows at Israel over airstrike on journalists’ tower

    UN Security Council will discuss crisis on Sunday

  • Washington, unmasked

    On Friday morning, first lady Jill Biden walked into the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. There, in the soaring lobby, she did something momentous: She took off her mask.

  • Shawnee Mission East wins second straight Kansas 6A state boys tennis title

    The Lancers also won the doubles title, and St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Russell Lokko won the 5A singles championship

  • A Space Force Commander was fired after comments made on conservative podcasts about diversity and Marxism

    When asked for an example, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier mentioned The New York Times' 1619 project, which examines the legacy of slavery in the US.

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • An elderly Indian woman whose family believed she had died from COVID-19 was moments from being cremated when she opened her eyes and began crying

    The 76-year-old woman shocked her family when she woke up. They believed she had died outside a hospital that was too crowded to treat her.

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering again and there's a 'possibility' of another accident, scientists say

    Researchers at the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear explosion in Ukraine have detected a spike of neutrons in an underground room at the power plant.

  • Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

    The former president's blog went offline following his statement about "massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."