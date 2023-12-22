Small Montana school concerned about its financial future, dwindling enrollment
The school in Lima is facing a budgetary shortfall of about $157,000 along with a dwindling enrollment.
The school in Lima is facing a budgetary shortfall of about $157,000 along with a dwindling enrollment.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
The buzziest comebacks of 2023: messy divorces, Taylor Swift's squad and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: Hyperloop One is shutting down, Microsoft is nixing its Windows mixed-reality platform, Netflix milks Squid Game again with a $39 in-person ‘experience’.
The crypto world is predicting another boom in 2024 as the industry frees itself from problems of the past. But it also faces plenty of potential risks.
First drive reviews of the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, the final Maseratis to boast V8 engines.
One person took home the $100,000 grand prize, but the show itself is the biggest 'Big Brother' winner yet.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
If you love a no-makeup-makeup look, you have to try this.
Gen Z women are celebrating how far they've come since being 17 years old with help from this viral TikTok trend.
The most viral gift of 2023? Treat someone special — it'll ship to many zips in the nick of time with Prime!
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Wouldn't you like to head into 2024 with a million-dollar smile?
Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.
Microsoft is ending its Windows Mixed Reality platform, adding to a list of deprecated Windows features. This includes Windows Mixed Reality, the accompanying Mixed Reality Portal app and Windows Mixed Reality for Steam VR.
Big bets and a close finish made for a thrilling night of 'Jeopardy!'
Score a fan-favorite air fryer for just $80, top-rated Bluetooth headphones for just $14 (that's nearly 50% off) and more sweet markdowns.