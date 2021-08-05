Here’s how a small North Texas police force won 2 international investigation awards

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

The Collleyville Police Department, one of the smallest departments in Texas, has won two international law enforcement awards for its work in solving two high-profile cases, police said in a news release. One involved closing down a worldwide sex trafficking website and the other brought down an international elder fraud ring that operated from Nigeria, police said.

The department won the awards from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, which has more than 31,000 members in more than 165 countries.

Each year, the association honors law enforcement officers and agencies for their leadership, excellence and professionalism. A total of 15 awards are given out each year.

The Colleyville Police Department will receive the awards during the IACP annual awards banquet in September.

“It is a feat for any agency to win one award, but for a department the size of Colleyville to win two agency awards in one year is absolutely incredible,” said Colleyville Police Chief Michael C. Miller in a Thursday news release. “It speaks to the capabilities of our team, the interesting and meaningful work we are doing here, and the quality of our partnerships.”

Colleyville police received the 2021 IACP/Thomson Reuters Excellence in Criminal Investigations Award for their sex trafficking investigation, which led to the closing down of the CityXGuide website and the arrest of its owner. Colleyville worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) Dallas field office, the U.S. Secret Service, HSI’s El Paso and San Jose field offices, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Colleyville police also won the 2021 IACP Leadership in the Prevention of Transnational Crime Award for their work investigating a transnational crime organization involving several romance and lottery scams that targeted elderly victims. On this case, Colleyville worked with the U.S. Secret Service and investigators from the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Four suspects accused of bilking victims of more than $4 million were arrested. At least $200,000 has been secured and authorities are working to return the money to victims.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban

    Little Rock's schools and an east Arkansas school district where hundreds of staff and students are quarantining because of a COVID-19 outbreak sued the state Thursday over its ban on mask mandates . The lawsuit by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the state faces over the measure Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in to law in April prohibiting schools and other governmental bodies from requiring masks. Hutchinson called the Legislature back into session this week to consider rolling back the ban for schools but faces heavy opposition from fellow Republicans.

  • Migrant van crash in Texas kills 10: local media

    The van veered off Highway 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen, and struck a metal utility pole about 4 p.m. local time, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.The driver and nine passengers were killed in the impact, Brandley said. The remaining 20 passengers were taken to local hospitals, where some of them were listed in critical condition.The crash took place several miles from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, and Bradley said that the passengers appeared to be illegal immigrants. Texas authorities were working with the Mexican consulate to identify the victims, he said.Brandley said the van did not have seats or passenger restraints and was crammed with twice the number of passengers it was designed to accommodate.

  • She Ball

    On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts (Nick Cannon) enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby (Melody Rae), to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community.?

  • Penn. Rep. Brian Sims Blazes a Trail Toward Lieutenant Governor

    State’s first out lawmaker is out to make a difference.

  • Pennsylvania school official faces calls to resign after booting anti-CRT parent from meeting

    A Pennsylvania school board president is facing calls to step down after he cut off an Iranian mother who spoke out against critical race theory at a recent board meeting.

  • Fact check: Police, mayor say there is no active serial killer in the Atlanta area

    Atlanta police say claims that an active serial killer was behind the killings of two women are false.

  • Dustin Johnson doesn't regret not playing in this year's Olympics, but considering '24

    DJ has declined invitations to participate in the past two Olympics – but that might not be the case in '24 if he qualifies.

  • Spain’s Costa del Sol might remind you of the California coast three decades ago

    Today’s Costa del Sol could be La Jolla, Ventura, Laguna Beach or Santa Barbara — 50 years ago. Now, those coastal jewels of California are overbuilt, congested and prohibitively expensive, but this part of southern Spain offers a similar beach lifestyle (albeit without the big surf) at a fraction of California’s cost of living. The Costa del Sol is aptly named.

  • Impeachment imminent: New York Assembly gives Cuomo one week deadline as probe to end soon

    ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Assembly’s impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “nearing completion” as lawmakers warn they will “soon consider potential articles of impeachment against” the scandal-scarred governor. Cuomo, who has defiantly resisted calls to resign in the wake of a report outlining sexual harassment allegations against the governor, has until Aug. 13 to provide any ...

  • 60% of Americans Say a Donald Trump 2024 Bid Would Be 'Bad for the Country,' According to Poll

    The study from Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points

  • 'Unprecedented' fraud penetrated rollout of COVID-19 small business loans, watchdog warns

    The person ringing those bells the loudest was Hannibal "Mike" Ware, the inspector general of the Small Business Administration. The veteran internal watchdog says he participated in a series of meetings with Trump administration officials and SBA program analysts that were laced with "testy exchanges" about how to expeditiously dispense funds without leaving them vulnerable to fraudulent claims. "My frustration level was extremely high," Ware told ABC News in a recent interview.

  • Law enforcement confirms officer was killed in Metro station attack at Pentagon

    Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said an officer was attacked at a transit station outside the Pentagon on Tuesday morning, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement and multiple people were injured.The latest: "PFPAOficial mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Officer killed during this morning's incident at the Pentagon," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted Tuesday evening. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer's family. Get market news

  • Tension high at Illinois school meeting on masks

    A suburban Chicago school board meeting adjourned without a vote on mandatory face masks Tuesday night after heated debate turned into a reported physical altercation. (Aug. 4)

  • Maliek Collins claiming defensive tackle along Texans defensive line

    Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins is starting to take over the three technique role along the defensive line.

  • White House promises $4.6 billion for Kentucky highways in infrastructure bill

    As the U.S Senate continues debate over $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, the White House is highlighting how the Republican leader’s home state would benefit. Kentucky would receive at least $4.6 billion for highways and $438 million for bridge replacements, according to a White House document shared with McClatchy. Mitch McConnell, who supported proceeding with President Joe Biden’s legislative initiative, said Tuesday he’s “in favor of trying to get an outcome,” an indication he is more likely than not to support final passage of the generational investment in rebuilding the country.

  • COVID’s return is a human cooperation problem. Plus some politics.

    Op-Ed: “Reasonable people would get vaccinated and wear masks. But for a segment of the Republican party, cooperating to fight COVID is a symbolic submission to the enemy – liberals.”

  • Biden taps Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson as appeals court nominee

    President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson, who would be the first LGBT woman to serve on US circuit court.

  • GOP congressman asks court for immunity from January 6 suit

    Brooks said a White House employee asked him to speak at the rally.

  • White House, state AGs seek ways to hold manufacturers, dealers responsible for gun crimes

    The White House says states have ways to get around a federal law that provides blanket immunity to gun manufacturers and dealers for gun crimes.

  • Kate And William Secretly Took Their Kids On Vacation To The Isles Of Scilly

    The Cambridges went on a luxe trip this year, although they stayed on British soil.