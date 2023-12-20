Small plane breaks through ice while attempting to land on Upper Red Lake

Dec. 19—UPPER RED LAKE — A small plane broke through thin ice on Upper Red Lake on Tuesday after attempting to land on the lake.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, dispatch received a report of a Cessna 172 Skyhawk plane landing on Upper Red Lake and breaking through the ice.

A Beltrami County Boat and Water Deputy was near the scene at the time and able to use binoculars from shore to confirm the two occupants had made it out of the plane and were being assisted to shore by other anglers out on the ice.

"The plane had departed from Grand Rapids, Minn., with a destination of Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing," Riggs said in the release. "After conducting a flyover, the pilot identified what was believed to be a safe landing area. Upon landing, the absence of snow resulted in the plane having difficulty slowing down.

"Eventually, the plane slid into an area of thin ice and the nose of the plane broke through into open water. This resulted in both occupants becoming wet from the waist down. They were brought to an area resort and were provided dry clothing."

About 1 to 2 inches of ice were reported where the plane went through approximately half of a mile out from Pioneer Road on the southeastern shore of Upper Red Lake near Boondocks Landing and Battle River Rentals.

Upon the deputy's arrival, the pilot had already made contact with a recovery operation and made arrangements to extricate the plane. The deputy informed the pilot of the requirements regarding the removal of the aircraft and was told to contact the deputy when it was completed.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.

This incident comes just two days after

35 anglers were rescued from the lake

after a large section of ice separated from shore on Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office reminds those who venture on the ice that the unseasonably warm weather combined with recent rain has resulted in inconsistent ice conditions. Ice can never be considered 100% safe, but at least 4 inches of clear new ice is recommended for walking.