Small plane crash investigation underway in Paulding County

Data: Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (Cox Automotive); Chart: Axios VisualsAnyone who’s shopped for a car this year knows that new ones are hard to get and used ones have gotten way more expensive. And we know why: There's a global shortage of all the computer chips modern-day cars require. But October’s used car price growth still managed to shock even the experts.The latest: The industry’s key index of used vehicle prices jumped another 9.2% over the span of just a month. That puts the index