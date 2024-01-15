Small plane crash kills 3 in North Texas, authorities say; NTSB opens investigation

Three people were killed in a plane crash west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The aircraft had crashed near Poolville, Texas, an unincorporated community about 38 miles west of Fort Worth, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. All three people on board the plane, including the pilot, died in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office, Texas Department of Public Safety and other emergency personnel responded to the scene after receiving reports of a downed airplane. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

According to the NTSB, all three people were on board a Cessna C310 airplane that was traveling from Carrizo Springs, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, to Bridgeport, Texas, in Wise County.

The plane had lost radar and communication before it crashed at about 12:30 p.m. local time, the NTSB told USA TODAY. The plane’s wreckage was located 10 miles south-southwest of the Bridgeport Municipal Airport.

"An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive tomorrow morning. Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft," the NTSB said in an email. "The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation."

