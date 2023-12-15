Small plane crashes on I-26 near North Carolina airport, FAA says. Traffic rerouted

A single-engine plane with two people aboard crashed on Interstate 26 in western North Carolina late Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Details of the two passengers who were aboard have not been released. Both survived and were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the Asheville Citizen Times reports.

Video shared on social media shows the plane burst into flames in travel lanes after the crash, which happened about 8:15 p.m. near the Asheville Regional Airport, the FAA said in a news release.

Both sides of the Interstate 26 near Long Shoals Road will likely remain closed through midday Friday, Dec. 15, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports.

“The closure is necessary for Duke (Energy) to restore three lines that cross both directions of I-26 traffic,” state officials said.

Federal investigators say the plane was a single-engine Diamond DA-40.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, officials said.

A “Corridor Management plan” has been implemented, allowing for longer green lights along detour routes, state officials said.

Detours in place include:

Interstate 26 West Traffic: Exit the interstate at Airport Road (Exit 40) to Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25 North ) to Long Shoals Road (N.C. 143) back to the interstate.

Interstate 26 East Traffic: Exit the interstate at Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) to Hendersonville Road (U.S. 25 South) to Airport Road (N.C. 280).

