Small plane crashes on I-26 in North Carolina

A small plane crashed into Interstate-26 in North Carolina Wednesday. Image by Simaah/Pixabay

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A small airplane crashed into Interstate 26 in North Carolina Wednesday.

"A single-engine Diamond DA-40 crashed on Interstate 26 near Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina around 8:15 p.m. local time on Thursday," the Federal Aviation Authority said in a statement.

According to the FAA, there were two people on the plane when it crashed.

NBC reports that Asheville Regional Airport received a distress call from the aircraft but did not make it to the airport.

The status of the two passengers has not yet been revealed.

Video posted online shows the aircraft in flames on the highway with law enforcement present at the scene.

ABC affiliate WLOS reports that several people were hospitalized following the crash, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.

Motorists on I-26 are being diverted via other roadways.