Small plane crashes in backyard of Pennsylvania home

A small plane crashed in a backyard of a residential area in Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. in Coatesville, about 40 miles west of Philadelphia, in Chester County.

Only the pilot was onboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. However, officials have not reported if anyone was injured or what caused the crash. None of the nearby homes were damaged.

Patty Mains, a spokeswoman for the Chester County Emergency Services, told Patch the county coroner’s office was called to the scene.

The FAA said the plane was a twin-engine Gulfstream American GA-7. The agency is investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Overhead footage of the crash site showed a crumpled plane with its left wing detached, among other debris in the wreckage.

Chester County Airport is nearby, but it’s unclear if the plane took off from or was headed there.

In December, a pilot was hospitalized after a small plane left the runway at Brandywine Regional Airport in West Chester and crashed into a ditch.

Thursday’s crash also occurred a day after the 39th anniversary of a small plane crash in Coatesville that killed two crew and two passengers.