Pilot killed in small plane in Chester County neighborhood
A man in his 60s was killed when a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has added his voice to those criticizing Apple's compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which forces Apple to open up its App Store and allows developers to use their own payment systems, among other things. During Meta's Q4 earnings call this afternoon, Zuckerberg responded to an investor question asking for Meta's thoughts on the DMA by saying Apple's new rules were "so onerous" that he would be surprised if any developer adopted them.
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they've hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator on head coach Jerod Mayo's staff.
Get the right tools so that you can get out of the kitchen and in front of the TV — even if it's just for the commercials.
Business owners are getting upgraded rewards and benefits on Delta SkyMiles American Express cards — alongside increased annual fees.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
Prices start as low as $3 for everything from luxe dish towels to a cast iron skillet.
Economists believe contraction in the US manufacturing sector may have bottomed.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Polygon Labs, the team focused on building the layer-2 blockchain Polygon, has laid off 60 employees, or about 19% of its staff, according to a post published Thursday by CEO Marc Boiron. Polygon Labs is the entity that helps build out the blockchain’s ecosystem. Boiron said the team’s growth during the last crypto bull market “diluted” the qualities it wanted in its employees.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
Cloud has spent her entire eight-year WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
A small U.K. startup that combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by "smart buses" startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the U.K. in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a private equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for school and college bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the U.K. Its acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
More than 42,000 fans have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
Reliance-backed Viacom18 has reached an agreement to buy 60% of Disney's India unit, WSJ reported Thursday citing unnamed sources, creating a pathway for the Indian conglomerate to form a $10 billion media giant in the South Asian market. The deal, which WSJ says will close this month, values Disney's India unit at $3.9 billion, the report said, less than half of what Disney had originally hoped. Earlier this week, Reliance declined to comment on its engagement with Disney.