Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

This photo provided by WSVN-TV emergency personnel respond to a small plane crash in Miami on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday's crash. (WSVN-TV via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department said Miami-Dade Police would provide information on the sixth patient. The Miami-Dade Police public information office didn't answer multiple calls, and a recording said a voice mailbox hadn't been set up.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEE IT: Plane Crash On Haulover Inlet Bridge

    A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge, six people were hurt.

  • Video, photos and reaction: Haulover bridge plane crash and aftermath in Miami area

    A pilot tried to land a single-engine Cessna 172 plane onto a Haulover bridge after the small plane lost engine power. The Cessna, which was carrying three people en route to Key West International Airport, hit a car and burst into flames on the Herman B. Fultz Bridge over the Haulover inlet Saturday afternoon.

  • Several Injured in Miami After Plane Crashes Onto Bridge

    At least six people were injured when small plane crashed onto a bridge, struck a car, and caught fire in the Miami metro area on Saturday afternoon, May 14, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR).The crash happened on a bridge over the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbour.MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez said two people on board the plane sustained traumatic injuries, three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries, and at least one other injured person was being handled by Miami-Dade Police.The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash, Benitez said. Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful

  • Pilots say they’re being blamed for plane crashes that aren’t their fault

    The NTSB blames many of these crashes on "water-contaminated fuel," but pilots say they're sure that's not the case.

  • Boat of the Week: This Whimsical 112-Foot Superyacht Has a Vegan Interior Inspired by Tintin

    As one would expect from a yacht named tintin, the interior is light, fun and artistic.

  • Pontiac GTO Goes From Rustbucket To Restored Masterpiece

    America's favorite muscle car gets returned to its glory days.

  • Lil Keed Dies: Rapper Signed To Young Thug’s YSL Records Was 24

    Lil Keed, a rising Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records and 300 Entertainment, died on Friday, aged 24. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Announcing Keed’s passing was his younger brother Semaja Zair Render, who is also a rapper and goes by the name Lil Gotit. “Can’t believe I seened u […]

  • N. Korea's leader visits anti-virus center

    STORY: Kim visited the anti-virus command center on Thursday (May 12) to check on the situation and responses after declaring a "gravest state of emergency" and ordering a national lockdown, KCNA said.At least one person confirmed to have COVID has died in North Korea and hundreds of thousands have shown fever symptoms, state media said on Friday. About 187,800 people are being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.Experts said that given North Korea's limited testing capabilities, the numbers released so far probably represent a small fraction of the infections, which could lead to thousands of deaths in one of only two countries in the world without a COVID vaccination campaign.

  • Florida State baseball falls to Miami in opening game of Saturday doubleheader

    The Seminoles led briefly early but wound up losing 8-2 in the opening game of their home series against the rival Hurricanes.

  • Fivio Foreign Shows His Soft Side Alongside Chlöe In “Hello” Music Video

    The 'B.I.B.L.E.' single is another one of the Brooklynite's romantic takes on drill music.

  • Police ID suspect shot to death by police in Dreyfoos school incident as Palm Beach Gardens man

    The van crash and shooting took place at about noon Friday at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. Students and faculty are safe.

  • 'I'm outraged': voices from abortion rights protests across the U.S

    Gabriela Fraga, 35, held a "pregnant by choice" sign at New York's rally. Fraga, who was born and raised in a Catholic family in Peru, is 32-weeks pregnant and said she has always been very pro-choice.

  • Buffalo winter can't arrive soon enough for 'Punt God'

    Arriving in Buffalo for the Bills' rookie minicamp, Matt Araiza was unhappy with the weather. “It’s funny because everyone was telling me how cold it was going to be here, how windy it was going to be here,” Araiza said Friday with a laugh. Araiza noting the near-perfect conditions traces to a desire to get accustomed to the winter chill and swirling winds that make the Bills’ home one of the NFL’s more challenging places for punters.

  • DeLand man accused of sexually battering 2 children; deputies looking for other victims

    A 33-year-old DeLand man is accused of sexually battering two children, and the sheriff’s office is asking other potential victims to come forward.

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    STORY: A Ukrainian court held a preliminary hearing in the first war crimes trial arising from the Russian invasion on Friday (May 13).Captured Russian soldier, 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin, has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian, in a case that holds huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The tank commander faces up to life imprisonment over the killing in a northeastern Ukrainian village on February 28 - four days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Shishimarin was led into the courtroom by police to a glass booth for defendants.He spoke to confirm his name, and that he was a Russian serviceman.His lawyer said he will tell the court at a later date whether or not he denies the charge.Speaking to reporters after the hearing, state prosecutor Andriy Synyuk: "This is the first case today. But soon there will be a lot of these cases."The prosecutor general's office said in a statement that the soldier stole a car to escape with four other Russian servicemen after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.The Russians then allegedly drove into the village of Chupakhivka, where they saw an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on the phone.It claims the suspect was ordered to kill the civilian to prevent him revealing the Russians' presence, and fired several shots through the open window of the car at the civilian's head. The man died on the spot.The statement did not say how he was captured, nor elaborate on evidence that led to the charges.The SBU Security Service of Ukraine conducted the investigation into the case, it said.Shishimarin and his legal team could not be reached for comment ahead of the hearing. Kyiv has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion.It claims to have identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians, and says Kyiv has staged war crimes to smear its forces. The Kremlin told reporters on Friday that it had no information about a trial.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its Western backers say that is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.The court is set to reconvene on May 18.

  • Winds reached 97 mph in this South Dakota city. Here are the top windspeeds from Thursday

    As storms rolled through South Dakota Thursday, so did the winds. Here's a look at the 15 highest winds from the storms.

  • Op-Ed: Texas gives us a glimpse into a world without abortion care training

    In states with abortion bans, medical students aren't receiving training on miscarriage and abortion care, which are critical for reproductive health.

  • Randolph police officer dies in car crash on Route 3

    A longtime Randolph police officer died in a two-car crash Saturday morning.

  • Rams Star Cooper Kupp Sells Westlake Village Estate for $5.3M

    Earlier this year, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the 28-year-old Washington State native has another win on his hands, having sold his swanky Los Angeles mansion for nearly $5.3 million, as reported by Dirt. Though that’s $850,000 […]

  • New York: at least 10 reportedly killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

    Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was also in custody Police secure an area around a supermarket where at least 10 people were killed in a shooting. Photograph: Derek Gee/AP Multiple people were reportedly shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody. At least 10 were killed in the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market, according to the the Associated Press (AP), cit