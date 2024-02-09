Small plane crashes into car, creates fiery explosion on Florida highway

FHP Troopers on the scene of a small airplane landing on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 107 (Pine Ridge Road), Collier County.

Five people were on board a small airplane that collided with a vehicle near a highway exit in Florida's Collier County Friday afternoon, creating a fiery debris field and closing Interstate 75, according to officials from the FAA and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The plane was traveling from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio to the Naples, Florida airport and was scheduled for travel to Fort Lauderdale, said Robin King, the director of communication with the Naples Airport Authority. She said the airport lost communication with the plane just before it crashed around 3:10 p.m. It left Ohio at 12:30 p.m.

"It was coming in for a landing," King said. "We received word that it had possibly lost an engine, we have not confirmed that. Then we lost contact."

King could not confirm the number of passengers on board or the conditions on the highway.

The plane was a private jet, a Bombardier Challenger 600, according to www.hopajetworldwide.com, a flight tracking site.

Naples Airport dispatched firetrucks with a special foam-type substance that can help control jet fuel fires. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene, and the southbound interstate lanes were closed as of 4:10 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash is considered an accident. The agency did not provide any additional information.

Officials at OSU said the airport is fully commercial so it may not be a flight affiliated with the university.

This is a breaking news story: check back for updates.

USA TODAY Network's Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press journalists Kate Cimini, Liz Freeman and Alex Martin contributed to this report.

