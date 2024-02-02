Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park killing three

Emergency personnel in Clearwater, Florida, on 1 February after a small plane crashed into a home at a Florida mobile home park.

A small plane crashed at a Florida mobile home park on Thursday, killing the pilot of the aircraft and two people on the ground, fire officials said.

The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reported an engine failure shortly before the aircraft went down at about 7pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.

It crashed in a explosive fireball at the Bayside Waters mobile home park in Clearwater. The plane hit one home and left at least three others with fire damage, although the flames were quickly doused, the Clearwater fire chief, Scott Ehlers, said at a news conference.

“The aircraft was found in the one structure,” Ehlers said.

The death toll on Friday morning was given at three by the FAA – the pilot and two people on the ground, local station WFLA reported.

Ehlers said the pilot reported an emergency to the St Pete–Clearwater international airport shortly before the plane went off radar about three miles north of a runway.

The airport is about seven miles south-east of Clearwater. Federal investigators would examine the scene, authorities said.

