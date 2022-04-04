Small plane crashes into front yard of NJ home
Authorities say a small plane crashed in the front yard of a home in New Jersey, leaving one person aboard the aircraft injured. (April 4)
Authorities say a small plane crashed in the front yard of a home in New Jersey, leaving one person aboard the aircraft injured. (April 4)
Doja Cat and SZA appeared on stage at the 64th Grammys to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for their song "Kiss Me More."
On April 3 and 4, 1974, a series of deadly tornadoes struck the Midwest, causing destruction and havoc, and the loss of more than 300 lives.
Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score […]
Adm. Mike Gilday argued that the Navy has to keep sailing ships in the Asia-Pacific region to keep an eye on China.
A viral video of far-right lawmakers misrepresents Slovakia's stance on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Sanctioned individuals by Western countries have had their most precious assets seized by authorities amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
From festive cheeses and pasta to refreshing desserts, here are the best things to snag from the budget grocery chain to celebrate Easter and spring.
Scott Agness: NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won't play in the final three games. His season is over. Source: Twitter @ScottAgness What's the buzz on Twitter? Scott Agness @ ScottAgness NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won't play in the final ...
Kim Kardashian tapped former Victoria's Secret Angels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio for a SKIMS campaign.
In addition to a tribute video, Billie Eilish also honored the late musician during her "Happier Than Ever" performance.
Pete Davidson was back on Saturday Night Live tonight after taking a break to shoot his latest movie. His first bit upon return was a music video, in which he rapped about movies getting too long. The topic has been back in the pop culture conversation courtesy of the new Batman movie, whose running time […]
Siwa wore a black lace jumpsuit with a rainbow bandeau and lace-up boots, styled by her mom Jessalynn Siwa, at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.
The Yankees acquired right-handed reliever David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash consideration.
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said images from Bucha "testify to a will to annihilate that transcends all borders."
A windmill could spin until it falls apart and never generate as much energy as was invested in building it.
The "This Is Us" cast spoke to fans during a panel Saturday evening to kick off PaleyFest, a nine-day TV festival in Los Angeles, California.
The eight-time nominee looks wet and wild.
Truck drivers are ditching mega carriers in favor of short-haul journeys at smaller carriers or as independent owner operators, a professor said.
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski didn't ride off into a perfect sunset, but that wasn't his concern after the loss. He was focused on comforting his young team.
Jennifer Aydin took to Instagram to share video of the theft of a Ferrari belonging to her husband, Bill, from their garage by a team of three.