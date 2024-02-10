Small plane crashes in Goodyear neighborhood after having mechanical problems

A small plane crashed in Goodyear on Saturday morning after it suffered mechanical problems. No one was injured, according to Goodyear police.

Police said the two-person aircraft experienced mechanical problems and was directed to land on Via Villa in Goodyear.

The plane crash-landed and hit an unoccupied vehicle that had two people in it and neither of them suffered injuries, according to police. Police said there was minimal damage to the parked vehicle.

Via Villa was closed between Central and Palo Verde, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Small plane crashes in Goodyear after mechanical problems