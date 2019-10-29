Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood, damages at least three homes

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. – A small plane crashed into a house in a New Jersey neighborhood Tuesday morning, killing the pilot, destroying one home and damaging two others.

A Cessna 414 crashed in Colonia, New Jersey, at 11 a.m., the FAA said. Local officials report that the house is on fire. The plane was on the way from Newport, Virginia to Linden, New Jersey.

Woodbridge Township Public Information Officer John Hagerty confirmed the pilot's death. The pilot's identity had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Say a prayer for the pilot," Mayor John McCormac said earlier Tuesday.

No injuries were reported on the ground, the mayor said.

The FAA is en route to the scene to begin the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and determine a probable cause of the accident.

According to FAA records, the plane is registered in Wilmington, Delaware. The plane is in the ceiling of one of the houses, the mayor said. "The house was completely engulfed in flames," he said.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

"I saw a lot of smoke and then someone came out and said a plane just hit," said Kelly Brown, who lives across the street from the home hit by the plane. "I was in shock."

Brown said she didn't see the crash but just saw "a ball of fire."

Steven Smith, who has lived in Colonia all his life, said he's never seen anything like this before.

Smith along with his neighbor, whom he said was a state trooper, was one of the first to run to the scene. One of the neighbors called 911 while he and the trooper knocked on doors of neighbors' homes.

"When we first got there, the whole house was up in flames already," Smith said. "Thirty to 40 feet high. The entire first level was on fire."

He said he heard the plane's engine from his house on the opposite side of Berkeley Avenue.

"It sounded low," he said. "Then I heard some sputtering. It seemed like the engine was maybe having an issue or the pilot was maybe having an issue.

"Then I just heard the loudest loud bang," he said. "Worse than any car crash. I've ever heard.

"This was something that was way louder," he continued. "Louder than anything I've known."

He then looked out his window.

"I just looked to my left and didn't see anything," he said. " I looked right and I see the building in flames already."

Jerry Bartolino, who lives three houses from the crash, said the crash "put everything into perspective."

"It's scary to think how precious life is. Anytime anything can happen," he said. "When it his right near your house, it puts life in perspective. And I think I'm going to be a little shaken up after it."

Colonia High School, just a few blocks away, sent a message home to parents that students and staffers are safe, but will not be allowed to go outside for recess.

The local weather Tuesday morning was cloudy with light drizzle.

