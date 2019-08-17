Small plane crashes into house in New York

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – A small plane with three people on board crashed into a home in New York and caught fire Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed into a house on South Smith Street in Union Vale, near Poughkeepsie, at 4:28 p.m. ET.

The status of the people on board, as well as anyone who may have been inside the home, was not immediately known.

Smoke was visible coming from the area of the residence Saturday evening, though the home was not visible from beyond the perimeter established by law enforcement and fire officials. State police confirmed the crash.

The plane was a Cessna 303 model, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.

The plane was headed to Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville, less than a mile from the location of the crash, according to the FAA. It took off from Farmingdale at Republic Airport.

The house is located in a rural residential area.

Sky Acres Airport is a privately owned, public access airport. The airport's website lists it as "an ideal landing site and stopover for travelers visiting the Hudson Valley and New England areas.”

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: New York plane crash: Airplane crashes into house, FAA says