Small plane crashes into mobile home park just outside of Tampa

Firefighters and police are currently on scene at a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida after a small single-engine Cessna crashed into a residential area.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue, the Clearwater Police Department and multiple other fire departments and law enforcement agencies are at Bayside Waters, formerly known as Japanese Gardens Mobile Home Park on U.S. 19 south of Clearwater Mall.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed after the pilot reported an engine failure.

The crashed happened just after 7 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene seven minutes after they received the call.

Read: FHP: 3 killed, 1 critical after crash involving stolen Marion County patrol car, pickup truck

Pagoda Drive within the park is where the bulk of activity is located, according to a news release.

It is not yet known how many people were on board or how many people were injured on the ground.

Read: Country music star Darius Rucker arrested for drug possession

Fire Chief Scott Ehlers will address the media later this evening.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will oversee the investigation and will provide any updates.

Read: CAT-astrophe avoided! Brevard SPCA reunites lost kitty with owners after 6 months

WFTV will bring you the latest on this crash when more information is release.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.