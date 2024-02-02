Small Plane Crashes into Mobile Home Park, Destroying Several Homes

A small plane crashed into four mobile homes in Clearwater, Florida, on the evening of Thursday, February 1.

Fire Chief Scott Ehler said the fire department responded to the scene shortly at 7:15 pm and found “four trailers were heavily involved” in the incident. The plane crashed into one of the trailer homes.

Nearly two hours later, authorities were still working on finding victims that may have been on board the plane or inside the house in which the airplane crashed. The other three homes have been cleared, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Footage posted by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department shows the aircraft in flames and at least one damaged home while firefighters are working at the scene.

This is a developing story. Credit: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department via Storyful

