🌱 Small Plane Crashes Near 210 + Masks Back At Palisades Charter HS

Happy Thursday, people of Los Angeles; today is National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day!

Why was there a traffic backup on the 210? Also, the COVID positivity rate at the HS exceeded 0.5%. Finally, A$AP Rocky was detained at LAX.



First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 67 Low: 55.

Here are the top stories in Los Angeles today:

The operator of a small plane lost their life on Wednesday, a little after noon, when it went down near Sayre Street off the 210. Firefighters contained a small fuel leak but closed two freeway lanes. Officials believe the plane took off from Whiteman Airport. (Patch) Starting Wednesday, Palisades Charter High School students had to put on their masks again. “Officials reported a spike in COVID-19 infections among students and staff following spring break.” The mask mandate was triggered when the positivity rate exceeded 0.5%. (Fox) Also on Wednesday, the LAPD detained rapper A$AP Rocky at LAX “on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.” This arrest has to do with a “Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma avenues in Hollywood around 10:20 pm.” The victim survived and implicated the rapper. (NBC) We learned on Wednesday that Larchmont Village is getting a Levain Bakery. “This is the 12th location of the bakery chain, whose hefty six ounce cookies draw long lines in New York, D.C. area, and Boston.” There is no opening date yet. (LA Eater) The LAPD took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Angelenos that its Street Racing Taskforce uses “Judicial Seizure warrants as a tool to combat reckless driving.” “If you’re going to be engaged in these type of acts, expect a visit from the taskforce & your car being impounded for 30 days.” (LAPD)

Today in Los Angeles:

Marley: A Family Legacy at the GRAMMY Museum, L.A. Live (11 AM)

The Los Angeles Ballet presents Bloom at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (7:30 PM)

Adam Miller & Inner Magic at Zebulon (8 PM)

Tea By Velina Hasu Houston at the Hero Theatre (8 PM)

Takara at La Poubelle Bistro (8 PM)

From my notebook:

Today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was deeply saddened to hear former LASD Undersheriff Robert Allen Edmonds passed away. (Facebook)

Southern California has quickly become the world’s leading hub for sports and entertainment events.Next year, Mayor Eric Garcetti says we'll be adding the College Football Playoff National Championship to our resume. (Instagram)

Are you ready to join the LAFD ? Do you have what it takes? Register for one of many upcoming Virtual Hiring Seminars. Gain insight into the hiring process and have questions answered. (Instagram)

Los Angeles Unified took top honors in LADWP’s 2022 Sustainability Awards Virtual Ceremony: 1st place in Demand Response and 1st place in Energy Management. (Instagram)

Our neighbor in the Park La Brea 6th area found a lost pigeon. Brown, white, and green. Really beautiful and gentle. They've been feeding it seeds/water and managed to get it into an animal carrier to keep it safe. It has a white and orange tag. (Nextdoor)

