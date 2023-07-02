Small plane crashes near golf course; at least 1 dead, officials say

A small plane with four people on board crashed at a South Carolina golf course on Sunday morning, officials said. At least one person died in the crash, a North Myrtle Beach police spokesman said.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 went down near North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Resort around 11 a.m., authorities said. First arriving crews reported the plane had crashed in a wooded area near the roadway. There was a fire that was quickly extinguished, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victims.

A woman was injured and was taken to the hospital. The police spokesman did not have any information on the other victims, noting the plane had been engulfed in flames and that there was a "pretty significant debris field."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday that they are both looking into the crash. The area will be shut down for about two days as the investigation continues.

