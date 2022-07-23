Small plane crashes into the ocean off coast of Huntington Beach, California
Beachgoers ran to the pilot's rescue after a small plane towing a banner crashed into the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach, California.
The pilot who crashed a small plane got immediate help on the scene thanks to a group of junior lifeguards participating in a nearby competition.
CBSLA's Michele Gile reports.
A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California's popular Huntington Beach. Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division around 1:30 p.m. when she heard the sound of the aircraft slamming into the water. The young lifeguards were told to stay on the beach, while the professionals quickly paddled out to the single-engine Piper Cub that floated on its wings.
A small plane towing an advertising banner crashes into the ocean just off Huntington Beach.
Lifeguards were seen jumping into the ocean to help rescue the pilot.
