Small plane crashes in Parker County Sunday; no information yet on injuries or cause

A small plane crashed in Parker County Sunday near Poolville, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened a good distance from the road. The closest intersection is Lone Star Road and BJ Lane near Poolville, about 47 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The National Transportation Safety Board posted information on social media about the crash involving a Cessna 310 at 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the plane that crashed is reported to be a twin-engine Cessna that flew out of a Wise County airport.

No information has been released on injuries resulting from the crash. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

NTSB is investigating the crash of a Cessna C310 airplane near Poolville, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 14, 2024

Today's top stories:

→ Atmos says hotel explosion wasn’t caused by its gas lines

→ Fort Worth teen mom who murdered newborn sentenced to 15 years

→ Restaurant worker hurt at Fort Worth hotel sues, claims gas smell 90 minutes before blast

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.