3 die when small plane crashes in Polk County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people died when a single-engine plane crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in Polk County.

The crash downed power lines, caused a power outage and a small brush fire on Hoffman Road.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene along with the power company to de-energize the lines, the Independence Police Department said.

About 375 Pacific Power customers are affected by the outage. Crews are currently working to restore power, but officials said it may take until around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Three people died when a small plane crashed in Independence, Oregon, December 16, 2023 (KOIN)

The identities of those aboard has not been released. The Independence Police Department is investigating along with the FAA.

