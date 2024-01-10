Small plane involved in Groton-New London airport accident

Jan. 9—GROTON — No injuries were reported on Tuesday during an accident involving a small plane that touched down at Groton-New London Airport without its landing gear down.

The Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department was called to the airport at 12:15 p.m., responding to a report of a plane crash, Poquonnock Bridge Chief Jeffrey Rheaume said. Firefighters arrived to find a plane on the runway without its landing gear down, he said.

There were no injuries to the two passengers and Rheaume said airport officials determined there was no fuel leak or other hazards related to the damaged plane.

In a statement, the Connecticut Airport Authority said, "We can confirm that an aircraft landed safely at Groton-New London Airport after an issue in flight."

The airport, which was closed immediately following the incident, reopened shortly after the incident.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency investigating circumstances of the incident, said the plane is a twin-engine Piper PA-34. The FAA described the incident as "gear up landing on Runway 5."

Public records show the plane is registered to Upgrade Incorporated of 155 Tower Ave. in Groton.

Airport officials said the National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident. The NTSB conducts investigations into all civil aviation accidents. NTSB spokesperson Sarah Sulick said the NTSB is looking into the incident with coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. The NTSB typically starts an investigation into the cause of a crash when it determines there was substantial damage to a plane. The extent of the damage in the Groton incident has not yet been determined, she said.

This is a developing story.