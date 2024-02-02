Small plane that left Vero Beach airport crashes in Clearwater, killing several

VERO BEACH — A small plane that took off Thursday evening from the Vero Beach Regional Airport crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, killing multiple people.

The pilot reported an engine failure before the crash, officials said.

Four mobile homes caught fire in the Clearwater mobile home park after the crash, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department. Officials did not release details about those killed in the crash as of Friday morning, except to say there were "several fatalities" including both people inside the plane and more inside homes.

According to FlightAware, the plane left Vero Beach at 6:08 p.m. Thursday en route to Clearwater Air Park. It was in the air 58 minutes before it crashed at 7:06 p.m. Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department reported airport officials received a mayday distress call before the crash.

